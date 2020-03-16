JU to remain closed till April 2 for COVID-19

SAVAR, March 16, 2020 (BSS) – Jahangirnagar University (JU) will remain closed ununtill April 2 aiming to prevent spread of deadly corona virus.

The decision to shut down the university was extended at an emergency syndicate meeting with Vice Chancellor Professor Farzana Islam in the chair at new administrative building on the campus today, Professor Rasheda Akhter,

a syndicate member of the university told BSS

The university campus will remain closed from March 18 to April 2 as part

of precautionary measures and to avoid public gatherings. Besides, the

students have to vacate their residential halls within 11 am on March 19 and

administrative activities will also remain closed from March 22.

Meanwhile, another press release of JU Public Relations Office said it

postponed all kinds of meetings and programmes within the university till

further instruction.

“Amid the growing concern over corona virus, all types of programs including

educational tours, campus visiting, reunion programmes, shootings and

concerts have been postponed in the campus during this period”, said the

press release.