People ready to celebrate Bangabandhu’s birth centenary in Khulna

KHULNA, March 16, 2020 (BSS)-People of the region are ready to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children’s Day-2020 tomorrow.
To mark the day, local district administration has taken revised programme
considering the epidemic corona virus situation as per the direction of the
government.
The revised programme was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner of
Khulna Md Helal Hossain at a press conference at local Circuit House
yesterday.
Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Divisional
Commissioner Dr Md. Anwar Hossain Howlader, Superintendent of Police(SP) S M
Shafiullah, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ziaur Rahman, Deputy
Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) South Ehsan Shah, President
of Khulna Press Club S M Nazrul Islam, among others, were present at the
press conference.
A-31 gun salute will be heralded at KMP Police line during sunrise of the
day.
The programme will begin through recitations from the holy Quran 1200
times (Quran Khatom) by 2,381 Islamic scholars (Quran-e-Hafez) at different
city and district Madrasas, mosques and orphanages.
Special prayers will be offered at mosques after Fazar prayer seeking
divine blessings and peace of the departed souls of 30 lakhs freedom
fighters, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his family
members along with all martyrs of August 15, 1975, to save people from corona
virus and peace and progress of the Nation.
Special prayers will also be held at temples, churches, pagodas and other
places of worships seeking divine blessings of Father of the Nation and other
martyrs at any suitable time.
National flag will be hoisted atop of allpublic and private buildings at dawn while wreaths would be placed at the mural of Bangabandhu at Khulna Betar premises by the people of all strata.
High officials, freedom fighters, leaders of different socio-cultural and
political organizations will also placed wreaths there.
The other programmes chalked out by the district administration including
art competition, drawing, essay and quiz by children, publication of wall
magazine and screening of documentary films at Shaheed Hadis Park.
Fire-works will be organized at the evening at Khulna Zila School Ground
while government, semi government offices, educational institutions, City
Corporation Bhaban will be illuminated on the day.
Improved diet will be served at all hospitals, orphanages and jails on
this occasion.
State-run Khulna Betar will broadcast special programmes while the local
newspapers will bring out special supplements on the occasion. Besides,
Khulna City and District units of Awami League have been chalked out
different programme to observe the birth centenary of Father of the Nation.
The programmes including hoisting of national and party flags and to place
wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh
Mujibur Rahman and cutting of 100 pound cake at the party office.
Khulna University (KU), Khulna University of Engineering and Technology
(KUET), Khulna City Corporation (KCC), Khulna WASA, Khulna Press Club, Khulna
Union of Journalists (KUJ), 1971: Genocide and Tortured Archive Museum and
different socio-cultural and political parties will also observe the day in a
befitting manner.
Meanwhile, a huge enthusiasm has been created among common people here,
especially students and youths, who are eagerly waiting to celebrate the
birth centenary of Bangabandhu.