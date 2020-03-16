People ready to celebrate Bangabandhu’s birth centenary in Khulna

KHULNA, March 16, 2020 (BSS)-People of the region are ready to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children’s Day-2020 tomorrow.

To mark the day, local district administration has taken revised programme

considering the epidemic corona virus situation as per the direction of the

government.

The revised programme was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner of

Khulna Md Helal Hossain at a press conference at local Circuit House

yesterday.

Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Divisional

Commissioner Dr Md. Anwar Hossain Howlader, Superintendent of Police(SP) S M

Shafiullah, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ziaur Rahman, Deputy

Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) South Ehsan Shah, President

of Khulna Press Club S M Nazrul Islam, among others, were present at the

press conference.

A-31 gun salute will be heralded at KMP Police line during sunrise of the

day.

The programme will begin through recitations from the holy Quran 1200

times (Quran Khatom) by 2,381 Islamic scholars (Quran-e-Hafez) at different

city and district Madrasas, mosques and orphanages.

Special prayers will be offered at mosques after Fazar prayer seeking

divine blessings and peace of the departed souls of 30 lakhs freedom

fighters, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his family

members along with all martyrs of August 15, 1975, to save people from corona

virus and peace and progress of the Nation.

Special prayers will also be held at temples, churches, pagodas and other

places of worships seeking divine blessings of Father of the Nation and other

martyrs at any suitable time.

National flag will be hoisted atop of allpublic and private buildings at dawn while wreaths would be placed at the mural of Bangabandhu at Khulna Betar premises by the people of all strata.

High officials, freedom fighters, leaders of different socio-cultural and

political organizations will also placed wreaths there.

The other programmes chalked out by the district administration including

art competition, drawing, essay and quiz by children, publication of wall

magazine and screening of documentary films at Shaheed Hadis Park.

Fire-works will be organized at the evening at Khulna Zila School Ground

while government, semi government offices, educational institutions, City

Corporation Bhaban will be illuminated on the day.

Improved diet will be served at all hospitals, orphanages and jails on

this occasion.

State-run Khulna Betar will broadcast special programmes while the local

newspapers will bring out special supplements on the occasion. Besides,

Khulna City and District units of Awami League have been chalked out

different programme to observe the birth centenary of Father of the Nation.

The programmes including hoisting of national and party flags and to place

wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh

Mujibur Rahman and cutting of 100 pound cake at the party office.

Khulna University (KU), Khulna University of Engineering and Technology

(KUET), Khulna City Corporation (KCC), Khulna WASA, Khulna Press Club, Khulna

Union of Journalists (KUJ), 1971: Genocide and Tortured Archive Museum and

different socio-cultural and political parties will also observe the day in a

befitting manner.

Meanwhile, a huge enthusiasm has been created among common people here,

especially students and youths, who are eagerly waiting to celebrate the

birth centenary of Bangabandhu.