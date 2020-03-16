SWACHIP forms committee to face coronavirus in Rangpur

RANGPUR, March 16, 2020 (BSS) – Rangpur Medical College (RMC) unit of Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad (SWACHIP) has formed a seven-member committee to prevent spread and provide treatments to coronavirus patients.

The committee was formed at a meeting titled ‘Doings to prevent

coronavirus outbreak’ arranged by RMC unit of SWACHIP at VIP Hall Room of RMC

here on Sunday afternoon.

Principal of RMC and Member-secretary of its SWACHIP unit Professor Dr

AKM Nurunnabi Laizu presided over the meeting participated by physicians of

RMC and Rangpur Medical College and Hospital (RMCH).

Vice-principal of RMC Professor Dr Mahfuzar Rahman, Director of RMCH Dr

Faridul Alam Chowdhury, Professor Dr Shafikul Islam Shafik, Professor Dr

Shafikuzzaman and SWACHIP member Dr Syed Mamunur Rahman addressed.

The meeting formed the seven-member committee with Professor Dr Abul

Kalam Azad as its Chief.

Six SWACHIP-member physicians of RMC and RMCH are other members of the

committee that will provide required treatments to coronavirus patients

anytime when necessary at the local health service facilities.

Professor Laizu informed the meeting that the five-bed isolation unit has

kept ready at RMCH for providing treatments to coronavirus patients, if

detected anytime, as a part of early preparations.

“Besides, 200 beds have been kept ready to keep people coming from

abroad or suspected coronavirus infected patients in quarantine at the newly

built 100-bed Rangpur Shishu Hospital,” he added.

The 31-bed Haragachh Hospital in Rangpur metropolis will also be used as

Corona Unit if the number of suspected coronavirus infected people increases

in the district.

Professor Rahman said everyone should work to create public awareness so

that none becomes afraid of coronavirus infection as the mortality rate for

coronavirus-infected patients is very low while the recovery rate is around

97 percent.

Dr Mamunur Rahman suggested everyone to comply with the health directives

of the government saying that coronavirus usually spreads through cough and

everyone should remain careful.

“No coronavirus infected patient has so far been identified in Rangpur,

none should suffer from fear or panic and citizens should maintain the health

directives to remain safe from coronavirus,” Professor Azad said.