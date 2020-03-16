All educational institutions to remain closed till March 31

Dhaka, March 16, 2020 (BSS) – All educational institutions across the
country will remain closed from March 18 to March 31 to tackle the
coronavirus spread.
“A decision has been taken to keep all educational institutions across the
country closed from March 18 to March 31 and a formal announcement in this
regard will be made in the afternoon today,” Deputy Minister for Education
Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury told newsmen.
Meanwhile, Dhaka University (DU) authorities have announced closure of the
university from March 18 to March 28 for the same reason, DU administration
confirmed.