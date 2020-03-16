People ready to celebrate Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary in Rangpur

RANGPUR, March 16, 2020 (BSS) – The enthusiastic people are ready to

celebrate the centenary birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children Day-2020 in a befitting manner

here tomorrow.

The district administration, Awami League (AL), Rangpur City

Corporation, educational institutions and other organisations have completed

preparations to celebrate the centenary birth anniversary of Bangabandhu as

per the rescheduled programmes.

The district administration officials said the celebration will begin

with 31 gun salutes after the sunrise followed by hoisting of the national

flag at all government, semi-government and private buildings in the city.

The divisional and district level high-ranking officials will place

wreaths at the mural of Bangabandhu on the Bangabandhu Square at 8:30 am

followed by giving a guard of honour there by a smart contingent of police

forces.

The district administration and Public Works Department with the

assistance of the District Information Office will screen a documentary film

on “Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangladesh’ at

Circuit House premises.

After the Johr prayers, Doa, milad mehfils and special prayers will be

offered at mosques, temples, churches and pagodas seeking eternal peace for

departed soul of Bangabandhu and continuous peace and prosperity of the

nation.

Improved diets and sweets will be served to inmates of different

hospitals, orphanages, Government Shishu Paribars, Rangpur Central Jail,

vagabond centres and children centres.

A fire-cracker firing show will be arranged on the Deputy Commissioner’s

Office premises in the city without mass public gathering.

The District Information Office continues playing play the historic

March 7th speech of Bangabandhu and screening documentaries on Bangabandhu at

different places of the district as part of week-long programmes since March

10 last.

Educational institutions will publish wall magazines on ‘Expression of

children thoughts’ and arrange competitions on essay writing, drawing, poem

recitation, quiz and ready speech titled ‘Eso Bangabandhu Hoi’ at their

respective institutions.

Besides, the central programmes of the centenary birth anniversary

celebration of Bangabandhu will be shown on the bigger screens since 8 pm and

onward through the television channels and social media.

Meanwhile, the district and city unit of AL and its associate bodies

have chalked out identical day-long programmes to celebrate the centenary

birth anniversary of Bangabandhu in a befitting manner in the city tomorrow.

The programmes include lighting of candles at one-minute past midnight

at district AL office, hoisting of the national and party flags at 6:30 am

followed by placing of wreaths at the portrait and mural of Bangabandhu at 10

am.

Doa, milad mehfils and special prayers will be offered at mosques,

temples, churches and pagodas, playing of the 7th March historic speech of

Bangabandhu throughout the day and rendering of patriotic songs by artists of

Joy Bangla Sangskritik Jyote.

Besides, firing of fire-crackers at district AL office will be arranged

at 8 pm and improved diets be served to inmates of Uttam Baroghoria Orphanage

and Abu Huraira Orphanage in the city.