People ready to celebrate Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary in Rangpur

RANGPUR, March 16, 2020 (BSS) – The enthusiastic people are ready to
celebrate the centenary birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children Day-2020 in a befitting manner
here tomorrow.
The district administration, Awami League (AL), Rangpur City
Corporation, educational institutions and other organisations have completed
preparations to celebrate the centenary birth anniversary of Bangabandhu as
per the rescheduled programmes.
The district administration officials said the celebration will begin
with 31 gun salutes after the sunrise followed by hoisting of the national
flag at all government, semi-government and private buildings in the city.
The divisional and district level high-ranking officials will place
wreaths at the mural of Bangabandhu on the Bangabandhu Square at 8:30 am
followed by giving a guard of honour there by a smart contingent of police
forces.
The district administration and Public Works Department with the
assistance of the District Information Office will screen a documentary film
on “Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangladesh’ at
Circuit House premises.
After the Johr prayers, Doa, milad mehfils and special prayers will be
offered at mosques, temples, churches and pagodas seeking eternal peace for
departed soul of Bangabandhu and continuous peace and prosperity of the
nation.
Improved diets and sweets will be served to inmates of different
hospitals, orphanages, Government Shishu Paribars, Rangpur Central Jail,
vagabond centres and children centres.
A fire-cracker firing show will be arranged on the Deputy Commissioner’s
Office premises in the city without mass public gathering.
The District Information Office continues playing play the historic
March 7th speech of Bangabandhu and screening documentaries on Bangabandhu at
different places of the district as part of week-long programmes since March
10 last.
Educational institutions will publish wall magazines on ‘Expression of
children thoughts’ and arrange competitions on essay writing, drawing, poem
recitation, quiz and ready speech titled ‘Eso Bangabandhu Hoi’ at their
respective institutions.
Besides, the central programmes of the centenary birth anniversary
celebration of Bangabandhu will be shown on the bigger screens since 8 pm and
onward through the television channels and social media.
Meanwhile, the district and city unit of AL and its associate bodies
have chalked out identical day-long programmes to celebrate the centenary
birth anniversary of Bangabandhu in a befitting manner in the city tomorrow.
The programmes include lighting of candles at one-minute past midnight
at district AL office, hoisting of the national and party flags at 6:30 am
followed by placing of wreaths at the portrait and mural of Bangabandhu at 10
am.
Doa, milad mehfils and special prayers will be offered at mosques,
temples, churches and pagodas, playing of the 7th March historic speech of
Bangabandhu throughout the day and rendering of patriotic songs by artists of
Joy Bangla Sangskritik Jyote.
Besides, firing of fire-crackers at district AL office will be arranged
at 8 pm and improved diets be served to inmates of Uttam Baroghoria Orphanage
and Abu Huraira Orphanage in the city.