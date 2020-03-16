Around 5 lakh babies to get Measles-Rubella vaccines in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, March 16, 2020 (BSS) – Around five lakh babies from nine

months to below 10 years of age will get Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine in the

district including the city.

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has set a target to bring around 92,154

babies while the Civil Surgeon Office to bring 4,07,214 babies under the (MR)

vaccination campaign scheduled to be observed from March 18 to April 11.

Some 6,727 workers and volunteers will be deputed to conduct the

campaign in 2,111 centres.

The two authorities have completed all sorts of necessary preparations

to make the campaign a total success, revealed by them in two separate press

conferences here yesterday.

Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) and Directorate General of

Health Services jointly supported the media conferences in association with

World Health Organization, GAVI and UNICEF.

RCC Panel Mayors Shariful Islam Babu and Nuruzzaman Tuku, Secretary Abu

Hayat Rahmatullah and Chief Health Officer Dr AFM Anjuman Ara Begum addressed

the press conference held at the city bhaban conference hall.

On the other hand, Civil Surgeon Dr Enamul Haque, Medical Officer Dr

Barnabas Hasdak and Surveillance Medical Officer of World Health Organization

Dr Mahbub Hasan addressed their press conference held at the civil surgeon

office conference hall.

In his remarks, Dr Enamul Haque said vaccination is vital for saving

lives of children. So all concerned should discharge their duties with utmost

sincerity and honesty to enhance awareness among the public to ensure

vaccination to cent percent children.

He added that the campaign will be conducted against measles and rubella

(MR) targeting the children from nine months to under 10 years of age. Each

of the children will be vaccinated with one dose of MR vaccine irrespective

of their previous vaccination status. The mass vaccination is expected to

have an impact to eliminate measles and control rubella.

He clarified that measles is one of the most infectious human diseases

and can cause serious illness including death.

However, rubella infection among women, especially during early 3 months

of pregnancy, has 90 percent chance to pass the virus to fetus resulting in

miscarriage, fetal death, or congenital defects known as congenital rubella

syndrome (CRS). The defects include cataracts, glaucoma and congenital heart

disease, added Dr Enamul.