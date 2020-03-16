Around 5 lakh babies to get Measles-Rubella vaccines in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, March 16, 2020 (BSS) – Around five lakh babies from nine
months to below 10 years of age will get Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine in the
district including the city.
Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has set a target to bring around 92,154
babies while the Civil Surgeon Office to bring 4,07,214 babies under the (MR)
vaccination campaign scheduled to be observed from March 18 to April 11.
Some 6,727 workers and volunteers will be deputed to conduct the
campaign in 2,111 centres.
The two authorities have completed all sorts of necessary preparations
to make the campaign a total success, revealed by them in two separate press
conferences here yesterday.
Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) and Directorate General of
Health Services jointly supported the media conferences in association with
World Health Organization, GAVI and UNICEF.
RCC Panel Mayors Shariful Islam Babu and Nuruzzaman Tuku, Secretary Abu
Hayat Rahmatullah and Chief Health Officer Dr AFM Anjuman Ara Begum addressed
the press conference held at the city bhaban conference hall.
On the other hand, Civil Surgeon Dr Enamul Haque, Medical Officer Dr
Barnabas Hasdak and Surveillance Medical Officer of World Health Organization
Dr Mahbub Hasan addressed their press conference held at the civil surgeon
office conference hall.
In his remarks, Dr Enamul Haque said vaccination is vital for saving
lives of children. So all concerned should discharge their duties with utmost
sincerity and honesty to enhance awareness among the public to ensure
vaccination to cent percent children.
He added that the campaign will be conducted against measles and rubella
(MR) targeting the children from nine months to under 10 years of age. Each
of the children will be vaccinated with one dose of MR vaccine irrespective
of their previous vaccination status. The mass vaccination is expected to
have an impact to eliminate measles and control rubella.
He clarified that measles is one of the most infectious human diseases
and can cause serious illness including death.
However, rubella infection among women, especially during early 3 months
of pregnancy, has 90 percent chance to pass the virus to fetus resulting in
miscarriage, fetal death, or congenital defects known as congenital rubella
syndrome (CRS). The defects include cataracts, glaucoma and congenital heart
disease, added Dr Enamul.