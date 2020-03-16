Dry weather likely

DHAKA, March 16, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

today predicted that weather would remain dry with temporary partly cloudy

sky over the country in the next 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.

“Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky over the country,”

said a met office press release this morning.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may fall slightly

over the country, it added.

The highest temperature on Sunday was recorded 36.7 degrees Celsius at

Teknaf in Chattogram.

Today’s minimum temperature was recorded 14.0 degrees Celsius at Tetulia

in Rangpur.

The sun sets at 6.08 pm today and rises at 6.05am tomorrow in the capital.