Rajshahi set to celebrate Bangabandhu’s birth centenary

RAJSHAHI, March 16, 2020 (BSS) – Rajshahi people are now ready to
celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh
Mujibur Rahman and National Children Day-2020 in the city and the district in
a befitting manner tomorrow.
Divisional and district administrations, Awami League (AL), its
associate organizations, Bangabandhu Shishu Kishor Mela, socio-cultural and
children organizations have chalked out elaborate programmes to celebrate the
centenary.
The day’s daylong programmes will be heralded with 31 gunshots at
district police line at dawn. Subsequently, national flags will be hoisted
atop all public and private buildings.
Other programmes include placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu,
screening of documentary films and illumination of important government, non-
government and autonomous buildings and installations.
At 9 am, various government and non-government organizations, social and
cultural bodies, valiant Freedom Fighters and politicians will place floral
wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Collectorate Building premises.
Special prayers will be offered seeking divine blessings for
Bangabandhu, four national leaders and martyrs of the War of Liberation and
peace and progress of the nation at mosques, temples, pagodas, churches and
other places of worship.
District Information Office will screen video footage and clippings on
life and works of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at
different road crossings in the city.
Improved diets will be served to the inmates of all hospitals, upazila
health complexes, jails, vagabond centers, shishu paribar and orphanages.
Apart from, a campfire will be arranged at collectorate building
premises in the evening. Meanwhile, Rajshahi City Corporation has chalked out
elaborate programmes including cleanliness drive and decoration and
beautification to observe the day.