Rajshahi set to celebrate Bangabandhu’s birth centenary

RAJSHAHI, March 16, 2020 (BSS) – Rajshahi people are now ready to

celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh

Mujibur Rahman and National Children Day-2020 in the city and the district in

a befitting manner tomorrow.

Divisional and district administrations, Awami League (AL), its

associate organizations, Bangabandhu Shishu Kishor Mela, socio-cultural and

children organizations have chalked out elaborate programmes to celebrate the

centenary.

The day’s daylong programmes will be heralded with 31 gunshots at

district police line at dawn. Subsequently, national flags will be hoisted

atop all public and private buildings.

Other programmes include placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu,

screening of documentary films and illumination of important government, non-

government and autonomous buildings and installations.

At 9 am, various government and non-government organizations, social and

cultural bodies, valiant Freedom Fighters and politicians will place floral

wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Collectorate Building premises.

Special prayers will be offered seeking divine blessings for

Bangabandhu, four national leaders and martyrs of the War of Liberation and

peace and progress of the nation at mosques, temples, pagodas, churches and

other places of worship.

District Information Office will screen video footage and clippings on

life and works of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at

different road crossings in the city.

Improved diets will be served to the inmates of all hospitals, upazila

health complexes, jails, vagabond centers, shishu paribar and orphanages.

Apart from, a campfire will be arranged at collectorate building

premises in the evening. Meanwhile, Rajshahi City Corporation has chalked out

elaborate programmes including cleanliness drive and decoration and

beautification to observe the day.