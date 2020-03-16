Enforcement of Consumers’ rights protection law stressed

RAJSHAHI, March 16, 2020 (BSS) – Enforcement of the Consumers Rights
Protection Law has become an urgent need for protecting public health from
various non-communicable diseases.
Many people are being attacked with various deadly diseases like cancer,
liver cirrhosis, hepatitis and cardiac and kidney ailments through
consumption of adulterated foods. So, there is no way but to resist
manufacturing, possessing and selling of contaminated foods.
The observation came at a seminar titled “Consumer Rights Protection Law-
2009” held at the conference hall of Deputy Commissioner Office in Rajshahi
city yesterday.
District Administration and the Department of National Consumers Rights
Protection (DNCRP) jointly organized the seminar to mark the World Consumers
Rights Protection Day- 2020.
Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Hamidul Haque and Divisional Deputy
Director of DNCRP Apurba Kumar Adhikary addressed the meeting as the chief
and special guests respectively with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General)
Shariful Haque in the chair.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Nazrul Islam, Superintendent of
Police Abdus Salam, Bagmara Upazila Chairman Anil Kumar Sarker, Vice-
president of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industries Masudur Rahman and
local unit General Secretary of Consumers Association of Bangladesh Golam
Mostofa also spoke.
During his concept paper presentation, DNCRP Assistant Director Abdullah
Al Maruf, gave an overview of enforcement of the law along with its aspects.
The discussants viewed that the issue of the consumers’ rights is well
accepted throughout the world and in the free market economy. So, awareness
should be created among the businessmen and other concerns.