Enforcement of Consumers’ rights protection law stressed

RAJSHAHI, March 16, 2020 (BSS) – Enforcement of the Consumers Rights

Protection Law has become an urgent need for protecting public health from

various non-communicable diseases.

Many people are being attacked with various deadly diseases like cancer,

liver cirrhosis, hepatitis and cardiac and kidney ailments through

consumption of adulterated foods. So, there is no way but to resist

manufacturing, possessing and selling of contaminated foods.

The observation came at a seminar titled “Consumer Rights Protection Law-

2009” held at the conference hall of Deputy Commissioner Office in Rajshahi

city yesterday.

District Administration and the Department of National Consumers Rights

Protection (DNCRP) jointly organized the seminar to mark the World Consumers

Rights Protection Day- 2020.

Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Hamidul Haque and Divisional Deputy

Director of DNCRP Apurba Kumar Adhikary addressed the meeting as the chief

and special guests respectively with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General)

Shariful Haque in the chair.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Nazrul Islam, Superintendent of

Police Abdus Salam, Bagmara Upazila Chairman Anil Kumar Sarker, Vice-

president of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industries Masudur Rahman and

local unit General Secretary of Consumers Association of Bangladesh Golam

Mostofa also spoke.

During his concept paper presentation, DNCRP Assistant Director Abdullah

Al Maruf, gave an overview of enforcement of the law along with its aspects.

The discussants viewed that the issue of the consumers’ rights is well

accepted throughout the world and in the free market economy. So, awareness

should be created among the businessmen and other concerns.