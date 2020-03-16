China logs more coronavirus cases imported from abroad

BEIJING, March 16, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – China reported 12 more imported cases

of the novel coronavirus on Monday as the capital tightened quarantine

measures for international arrivals to prevent a new wave of infections.

After declaring they had “basically” curbed the spread of the disease

within China, where the virus first emerged, authorities are now worried

about an influx of infections arriving from other countries.

Beijing’s city government has ordered international arrivals from Monday

onwards to go into quarantine facilities for 14 days.

Travellers had previously been allowed to undergo the mandatory isolation

at home, but now only those with “special circumstances” will be exempted

from the new rules, and those sent to the facilities must pay for their stay.

Authorities have not given further detail on which travellers will be

exempted from the new quarantine.

A total of 123 cases from abroad have now been reported, with four of the

12 latest detected in Beijing.

Imported cases have now outnumbered domestic infections for three straight

days.

There were only four new local cases in the country, and all were in

Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus was first detected in December,

according to the National Health Commission.

China has touted the effectiveness of quarantining Wuhan and surrounding

Hubei province since late January, along with measures to prevent large

gatherings and limit travel across the country.

The death toll now stands at 3,213 after 14 more fatalities were reported

on Monday.

China has logged more than 80,800 cases, but most patients have recovered

and there are now fewer than 10,000 infected people, according to the

National Health Commission.

The country’s progress contrasts with the growing crisis abroad, with the

worldwide death toll surpassing 6,000 as Italy recorded its biggest one-day

rise in fatalities.

With 368 deaths, Italy’s grim figure was higher than any single-day toll

reported in China.