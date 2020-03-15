Tshering urges SAARC-leaders to fight COVID-19 ignoring geographical boundaries

DHAKA, March 15, 2020 (BSS) – Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering in the video conference today urged SAARC leaders to stay together to fight the unseen common enemy of everyone, corona virus or COVID-19.

“Togetherness is required now … as we do not see our enemy with our naked eyes. It is very important to come together and leave our differences (to fight this outbreak),” he said.

He said that Bhutan got one positive case of coronavirus and handled the overall situation within a very short time.

The country managed to identify 40 primary contacts from three different parts of the country on suspicion, he said, adding that Bhutanese government also managed to send medical teams in this regard while King himself coordinated the whole thing carefully.

He said COVID-19 can affect the smaller and vulnerable economies more than hardly than the better ones.

He sought for the cooperation of all for economic up gradation as all the smaller economies can be disproportionately hit by the ongoing outbreak.

He stressed on equal concern of all to fight it and contain the disease. He lauded all the proposals made before Bhutan and agreed to extend it assistance to this end in a bid to prevent coronavirus.