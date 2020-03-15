Nepalese PM for collective efforts to fight coronavirus

DHAKA, March 15, 2020 (BSS) – Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today put emphasis on the collective efforts of all SAARC countries to devise a sound and robust strategy to fight impending threat of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in the region.

“Our collective efforts will help us devise a sound and robust strategy for SAARC region to fight coronavirus,” the Nepalese premier told a video-conference engaging top leaders of South Asian Association for Regional Co-operation (SAARC) member-states to discuss common strategy to deal with the spread of fatal disease Coronavirus.

During his speech, the Nepalese leader mentioned his country’s preparedness and all-out preventive measures taken by his government saying that his country remains alert with taking several preventive measures against the outbreak of the coronavirus.

In his brief discussion he gave a salient feature of his state on coronavirus saying, “We had detected one suspect, imported COVID-19, proved with negative. . . Yet we are in high risk of possible outbreak of it any time.”

PK Oli added: “I am personally overseeing and guiding the government efforts, multi agencies and coordinating committees have been set up at centrally, provinces and local levels to mobilize the government efforts in an intensified manner.”

He said his government also imposed a restriction on operating international flights, issuing visas on arrival and expeditions to all peaks, including Mount Everest.

Any foreign nationals including Non Resident Nepalese (NRNs) wanting to visit Nepal for important reasons may contact the Nepali diplomatic missions abroad but a test PCR health certificate is mandatory for essential travels to Nepal.

Referring to his country’s preventive measures against coronavirus outbreak, he said there are provision for self-quarantine for different category jobs.

“We are strengthening quarantine isolation at all branches and hospitals and intensive care unit wards at all hospitals.”

He went on staying: “We are enhancing capacity of hospital health workers, provided by necessary incentives with personal protective equipments to mobilize them.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted the video-conference as it is the first formal engagement among the SAARC top-leaders where Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also raised her strong voice to jointly fight against the fatal COVID-19.