Govt allocates VGF rice to 2.80 lakh fishermen

DHAKA, March 15, 2020 (BSS) – The government has allocated 22,477 tonnes

of rice under the Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) programme to over 2.80 lakh

registered fishermen’s families in 20 districts during the prohibited time of

catching hilsha fry.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has already allocated VGF rice,

said a press release here today.

The ministry also directed to distribute rice among the listed fishermen

within March 31. Each family will get 40 kilograms of rice for a month, said

the release.

The government imposes eight-month ban on catching hilsa fry, its

transportation, storing, marketing, selling and buying from November 1 to

June 30 every year.