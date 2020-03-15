DU chalks out elaborate programmes marking Bangabandhu’s birth centenary

DHAKA, Mar 15, 2020 (BSS) – The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have

chalked out elaborate programmes to celebrate the birth centenary of Father

of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on March 17.

The programmes include placing wreath, holding discussion, cutting cake,

releasing balloons and offering prayers, said a press release today.

Teachers, students and officials of the university, led by Vice-Chancellor

(VC) Dr Akhtaruzzaman will place wreath at the portrait of the great leader

of Bangalee nation at Bangabandhu memorial museum in city’s Dhanmondi in the

morning.

A discussion will be held on the premises of Eternal Memory monument with

VC in the chair which will be commence by reciting national anthem and

releasing 100 balloons.

After the discussion, a hundred-pound cake will be cut in observance of

the birth centenary of the great leader.

Besides, sweets will be distributed among the students at all the

university’s dormitories while special prayers will be offer at university’s

central mosque after Zohr prayers, seeking eternal peace of the departed soul

of the great leader.