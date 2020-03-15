4 killed in Sirajganj road accident

SIRAJGANJ, March 15, 2020 (BSS) – Four persons were killed and 15 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck on the Dhaka-Sirajganj Highway in Kamarkhand upazila here today.

The deceased were identified as madrashah teacher Abdul Khaled Mahmud, 30, and madrashah students – Imran Hossain,15, Yasin Arafat ,18 and Elias Hossain,17. They were from Tejgaon Begunbari Madrasah, Dhaka.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Bangabandhu Bridge (west) Police Station Sayed Shaheed Alam said the accident occurred this morning when a truck collided head-on with a bus at Kashem Mor of Dhaka-Sirajganj Highway, leaving two students dead on the spot.

The bus carrying some madrashah students and teachers was returning to Dhaka from a religious gathering in Naogaon, said the OC.

The injured were taken to Bongamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib 250-Bed General Hospital in Sirajganj, where doctors declared another person dead.

One more critically injured student died on the way to Dhaka for treatment.

Meanwhile, police seized the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene.