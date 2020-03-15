Amar Bari Amar Khamar empowers 24,252 women in Rangpur

By Mamun Islam

RANGPUR, March 15, 2020 (BSS) – Some 24,252 extremely poor rural women

have empowered them economically through income generating activities (IGAs)

with the Amar Bari Amar Khamar (ABAK) project assistance in the district.

Beginning from June in 2009, the ‘Ekti Bari, Ekti Khamar (EBEK) project,

now renamed as ABAK project, has made 40,302 beneficiaries, including 24,252

women, solvent through IGAs and graduated from the extreme poverty level.

Talking to BSS, District Coordinator of the ABAK project and Palli Sanchay

Bank (PSB) Jahadul Islam Jahid said the project is now benefiting 96,089

members of 2,052 Village Development Samity (VDSs) in all 77 unions of eight

upazilas across the district.

“Of them, 40,302 members, including 16,050 males and 24,252 females, of

689 VDSs have graduated from extreme poverty in the first and second phases

of the project by 2016 and subsequently switched over the PSB,” he said.

Under the project, VDS members are getting revolving loans, small and

medium enterprise (SME) loans and skill enhancement trainings on various

IGAs.

“The VDSs have a capital of Taka 128.45 crore, disbursed Taka 157.48 crore

as accumulative revolving loans and realised Taka 139.55 crore,” he said.

Talking to BSS, ABAK project beneficiary Asma Khatun, 55, of village

Mollapara in Ramnathpur union of Badarganj upazila said she led a miserable

life with her daughter Khadija and son Bachchu after her husband left her 22

years back.

“I became a member of local VDS titled ‘Uttar Ramnathpur Sarbik Gram

Unnayan Samity’ in 2012 and got Taka 8,000 as the first revolving loan at

eight percent service charge,” she said.

She bought a heifer and again got Taka 25,000 in 2015 after payment of the

first loan and purchased another heifer. “I got Taka 50,000 SME loan in 2018

and Taka 70,000 SME loan at only five percent service charge and purchased

two milk-giving cows and took lease of 30 decimals cultivable land that gives

rice crops twice a year,” Asma said.

By this time, Asma has married off her daughter and son. “Now, I sell six

litres milk daily. She has six cows now, 10 chickens and ducks,” a smiling

and solvent Asma said though she had only darkness all-around with no hope

nine years back.

Badarganj Upazila Coordinator of ABAK project and PSB Md. Atikul Islam

said a total of 12,449 beneficiaries, including 4,655 males and 7,794 females

of 262 VDSs in all 10 unions are doing excellent in the upazila.

“Of them, 4,820, beneficiaries of 90 VDSs, including 2,708 females and

2,112 males, have won extreme poverty by 2016 and switched over to the PSB,”

he added.

While narrating her success story of wining extreme poverty with the ABAK

project assistance, beneficiary Golsena Begum, 38, of village Iswarpur

Kandupara in Chandanpat union of Sadar upazila became emotional remembering

her previous miserable days.

Her farm-labourer husband Mogreb Ali, 42, somehow managed foods with his

tiny daily wages by selling labour even a decade ago.

“After becoming a member of the local VDS in 2012, I got Taka 10,000,

bought one oxen and again got Taka 20,000 in 2013 and purchased another

oxen,” she said. “I got Taka 30,000 in 2014 and purchased a milk-giving cow

and took lease of 12 decimals cultivable land where I cultivate Napier grass

to feed my cows,” she said.

After getting another loan of Taka 45,000 in 2018, Golsena purchased

another milk-giving cow and she now sells six litres of milk daily after

meeting nutrition of her family members.

“My elder son Golam Rabbani, 14, studies in class eight and younger son

Rakibul, 8, in class three now,” Golsena said. Golsena has now well-furnished

tin-shaded house, sanitary latrine, tube well, coloured television,

furniture, a mobile phone, ceiling fan, nine cows, 10 chickens and ducks and

other assets worth over Taka five lakh.

ABAK beneficiary Chhobi Rani, of Bahagili village in Kawnia upazila got

Taka 10,000, Taka 15,000, Taka 20,000 and Taka 35,000 in phases since 2012

and changed her fortune through betel nut business.

“I have married of my only daughter and took lease of 30 decimals

cultivable land, improved facilities at home to lead a solvent life,” said

Chhobi Rani.

Similarly, Shapla Begum of village Bamondighee in Ekorchali union of

Taraganj upazila has economically empowered her through animal husbandry.

Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan lauded economic empowerment of female

beneficiaries of the ABAK project, one of the 10 special initiatives of Prime

Minister Sheikh Hasina, through achieving self-reliance.