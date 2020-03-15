Amar Bari Amar Khamar empowers 24,252 women in Rangpur

By Mamun Islam
RANGPUR, March 15, 2020 (BSS) – Some 24,252 extremely poor rural women
have empowered them economically through income generating activities (IGAs)
with the Amar Bari Amar Khamar (ABAK) project assistance in the district.
Beginning from June in 2009, the ‘Ekti Bari, Ekti Khamar (EBEK) project,
now renamed as ABAK project, has made 40,302 beneficiaries, including 24,252
women, solvent through IGAs and graduated from the extreme poverty level.
Talking to BSS, District Coordinator of the ABAK project and Palli Sanchay
Bank (PSB) Jahadul Islam Jahid said the project is now benefiting 96,089
members of 2,052 Village Development Samity (VDSs) in all 77 unions of eight
upazilas across the district.
“Of them, 40,302 members, including 16,050 males and 24,252 females, of
689 VDSs have graduated from extreme poverty in the first and second phases
of the project by 2016 and subsequently switched over the PSB,” he said.
Under the project, VDS members are getting revolving loans, small and
medium enterprise (SME) loans and skill enhancement trainings on various
IGAs.
“The VDSs have a capital of Taka 128.45 crore, disbursed Taka 157.48 crore
as accumulative revolving loans and realised Taka 139.55 crore,” he said.
Talking to BSS, ABAK project beneficiary Asma Khatun, 55, of village
Mollapara in Ramnathpur union of Badarganj upazila said she led a miserable
life with her daughter Khadija and son Bachchu after her husband left her 22
years back.
“I became a member of local VDS titled ‘Uttar Ramnathpur Sarbik Gram
Unnayan Samity’ in 2012 and got Taka 8,000 as the first revolving loan at
eight percent service charge,” she said.
She bought a heifer and again got Taka 25,000 in 2015 after payment of the
first loan and purchased another heifer. “I got Taka 50,000 SME loan in 2018
and Taka 70,000 SME loan at only five percent service charge and purchased
two milk-giving cows and took lease of 30 decimals cultivable land that gives
rice crops twice a year,” Asma said.
By this time, Asma has married off her daughter and son. “Now, I sell six
litres milk daily. She has six cows now, 10 chickens and ducks,” a smiling
and solvent Asma said though she had only darkness all-around with no hope
nine years back.
Badarganj Upazila Coordinator of ABAK project and PSB Md. Atikul Islam
said a total of 12,449 beneficiaries, including 4,655 males and 7,794 females
of 262 VDSs in all 10 unions are doing excellent in the upazila.
“Of them, 4,820, beneficiaries of 90 VDSs, including 2,708 females and
2,112 males, have won extreme poverty by 2016 and switched over to the PSB,”
he added.
While narrating her success story of wining extreme poverty with the ABAK
project assistance, beneficiary Golsena Begum, 38, of village Iswarpur
Kandupara in Chandanpat union of Sadar upazila became emotional remembering
her previous miserable days.
Her farm-labourer husband Mogreb Ali, 42, somehow managed foods with his
tiny daily wages by selling labour even a decade ago.
“After becoming a member of the local VDS in 2012, I got Taka 10,000,
bought one oxen and again got Taka 20,000 in 2013 and purchased another
oxen,” she said. “I got Taka 30,000 in 2014 and purchased a milk-giving cow
and took lease of 12 decimals cultivable land where I cultivate Napier grass
to feed my cows,” she said.
After getting another loan of Taka 45,000 in 2018, Golsena purchased
another milk-giving cow and she now sells six litres of milk daily after
meeting nutrition of her family members.
“My elder son Golam Rabbani, 14, studies in class eight and younger son
Rakibul, 8, in class three now,” Golsena said. Golsena has now well-furnished
tin-shaded house, sanitary latrine, tube well, coloured television,
furniture, a mobile phone, ceiling fan, nine cows, 10 chickens and ducks and
other assets worth over Taka five lakh.
ABAK beneficiary Chhobi Rani, of Bahagili village in Kawnia upazila got
Taka 10,000, Taka 15,000, Taka 20,000 and Taka 35,000 in phases since 2012
and changed her fortune through betel nut business.
“I have married of my only daughter and took lease of 30 decimals
cultivable land, improved facilities at home to lead a solvent life,” said
Chhobi Rani.
Similarly, Shapla Begum of village Bamondighee in Ekorchali union of
Taraganj upazila has economically empowered her through animal husbandry.
Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan lauded economic empowerment of female
beneficiaries of the ABAK project, one of the 10 special initiatives of Prime
Minister Sheikh Hasina, through achieving self-reliance.