RU to build Bangabandhu Complex on Mujib Borsha

RAJSHAHI, March 15, 2020 (BSS) – Rajshahi University (RU) is going to
construct Bangabandhu Complex on its campus to mark the ‘Mujib Borsha’, the
birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,
aimed at preserving the important information and documents on Bangabandhu.
A five-storey Bangabandhu Complex will be built with an estimated cost of
around Taka 83 crore to flourish the scopes of research on the life, works
and philosophy of Bangabandhu.
RU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Chowdhury Jakaria said the
university authorities have already finalized its design, architectural plan
and financial estimation.
Research section on the War of Liberation, library, seminar hall, digital
museum, Bangabandhu Mural and open cultural centre will be included in the
complex, he added.
Besides, the unfinished biography of Bangabandhu will be inscribed on the
foreface concrete of the outside wall, he continued.
The complex is thought to help carry out research activities further and
inspire the students to study on the life and deeds of Bangabandhu.
Apart from Bangabandhu Complex, Prof Chowdhury said more high-rise
buildings are going to be constructed on campus for overall development of
the university.
These buildings will be constructed simultaneously under Taka 363.87-crore
project titled “Physical Infrastructure Development of Rajshahi University”
by June, 2022.
Main objective of the project is to create congenial environment of
education in the university.
The project includes a twenty-storey science building and three ten-storey
buildings namely Jononetry Sheikh Hasina Hall including swimming pool,
Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Hall and Teachers Quarter.
Meanwhile, vertically elevation works of the existing two-storey Bangamata
Fazilatunnesa Hall to six-storey is on the final stage.
Besides, unfinished construction works of the fourth science building,
fourth arts building, agriculture faculty building and fine arts building are
almost completed.
Around fifty percent construction works of Rajshahi University Sheikh
Russell Model School has, so far, been completed involving around Taka 11
crore.
Under the project, 600 closed-circuit (CC) camera and accessories will be
installed throughout the campus for strengthening the university’s security
and surveillance system.
Prof Ananda Kumar Shaha, Pro-Vice chancellor (Academic), hoped that the
improved necessary infrastructural facilities will help expand qualitative
education and its scopes.