RU to build Bangabandhu Complex on Mujib Borsha

RAJSHAHI, March 15, 2020 (BSS) – Rajshahi University (RU) is going to

construct Bangabandhu Complex on its campus to mark the ‘Mujib Borsha’, the

birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,

aimed at preserving the important information and documents on Bangabandhu.

A five-storey Bangabandhu Complex will be built with an estimated cost of

around Taka 83 crore to flourish the scopes of research on the life, works

and philosophy of Bangabandhu.

RU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Chowdhury Jakaria said the

university authorities have already finalized its design, architectural plan

and financial estimation.

Research section on the War of Liberation, library, seminar hall, digital

museum, Bangabandhu Mural and open cultural centre will be included in the

complex, he added.

Besides, the unfinished biography of Bangabandhu will be inscribed on the

foreface concrete of the outside wall, he continued.

The complex is thought to help carry out research activities further and

inspire the students to study on the life and deeds of Bangabandhu.

Apart from Bangabandhu Complex, Prof Chowdhury said more high-rise

buildings are going to be constructed on campus for overall development of

the university.

These buildings will be constructed simultaneously under Taka 363.87-crore

project titled “Physical Infrastructure Development of Rajshahi University”

by June, 2022.

Main objective of the project is to create congenial environment of

education in the university.

The project includes a twenty-storey science building and three ten-storey

buildings namely Jononetry Sheikh Hasina Hall including swimming pool,

Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Hall and Teachers Quarter.

Meanwhile, vertically elevation works of the existing two-storey Bangamata

Fazilatunnesa Hall to six-storey is on the final stage.

Besides, unfinished construction works of the fourth science building,

fourth arts building, agriculture faculty building and fine arts building are

almost completed.

Around fifty percent construction works of Rajshahi University Sheikh

Russell Model School has, so far, been completed involving around Taka 11

crore.

Under the project, 600 closed-circuit (CC) camera and accessories will be

installed throughout the campus for strengthening the university’s security

and surveillance system.

Prof Ananda Kumar Shaha, Pro-Vice chancellor (Academic), hoped that the

improved necessary infrastructural facilities will help expand qualitative

education and its scopes.