1,370 recovered COVID-19 patients discharged on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, March 15, 2020 (BSS/Xinhua) – A total of 1,370 patients of the

novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were discharged from the hospital

Saturday on the Chinese mainland, according to the National Health

Commission.

Altogether 66,911 patients had been discharged from hospital after

recovery by the end of Saturday, the commission said in its daily report.

As of Saturday, a total of 80,844 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 had been

reported on the mainland, and 3,199 people had died of the disease.