Spain, France impose tight restrictions as infections cross 150,000

MADRID, March 15, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Spain and France have imposed sweeping

restrictions to fight the spread of coronavirus, as US President Donald Trump

tested negative for the disease that has infected more than 150,000 people

worldwide.

Spain on Saturday followed Italy and imposed a near total nationwide

lockdown, banning people from leaving home except to go to work, get medical

care or buy food.

The disease has so far claimed 196 lives in Spain, making it the worst hit

European country after Italy. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s wife is among

those infected.

France meanwhile ordered the closure of restaurants, bars, cinemas and

nightclubs but said food shops, pharmacies, banks and tobacconists would

remain open and local elections will go ahead on Sunday.

In a sign of growing alarm, the US extended a travel ban imposed on

European nations to the United Kingdom and Ireland, coming into force

midnight Monday.

Trump agreed to a virus test after he came in to contact with several

members of a Brazilian presidential delegation who have since tested

positive.

“One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation at Mar-a-Lago,

the President remains symptom-free,” Trump’s physician Sean Conley said.

The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has reached more than 156,000

worldwide with more than 5,800 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins

University.

– Borders and airports closed –

A week that saw schools and businesses shut down indefinitely, millions of

travellers barred from crossing borders, celebrities and politicians become

infected and the whole of Italy locked down ended with a flurry of government

announcements.

Trump declared a national emergency and announced a $50 billion package,

with similar measures being taken by governments from Austria to Canada on

Saturday.

European nations ramped up border controls, with foreigners barred from

crossing into Russia from Norway and Poland. Denmark and the Czech Republic

also announced stringent restrictions and Morocco closed its borders despite

having only eight cases.

Jordan suspended all flights, closed its borders and shut down schools,

while Chile has quarantined more than 1,300 people aboard two cruise ships

after an elderly Briton aboard one of them tested positive for the

coronavirus.

Squares and streets from Milan to Madrid were deserted on Saturday as

government calls to stay at home were heeded by most.

Some Italians took to singing to each other from their windows to beat the

isolation.

The country that saw the biggest increase over the last 24 hours was Italy,

which recorded 175 new deaths, while Iran had 97 and Spain 63.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed Europe as the epicentre

of the pandemic after a dramatic slump in new domestic cases in China, where

the virus first emerged in December last year.

China on Sunday reported 16 new imported cases of the coronavirus, the

highest in over a week.

– Public health dilemmas –

The human cost is rapidly being matched by the economic cost — financial

markets endured a rollercoaster ride all week with spectacular losses

triggered by fears of a global recession followed by huge gains after

government spending pledges.

US tech giant Apple closed all of its stores outside China until March 27

while British Airways became the latest global firm to hint at drastic action

to come, with CEO Alex Cruz telling staff to expect job losses.

Airlines have cancelled thousands of flights worldwide and some airports

have shut terminals.

Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari meanwhile said Saturday it was suspending

production for two weeks at two of its factories, citing “serious

difficulties” as the country was in lockdown.

As economies reel and finance experts mull the impact, governments are also

facing up to the public health dilemmas — whether to try to stamp it out

entirely with drastic restrictions or try to manage its spread.

British officials have argued for trying to flatten the curve, managing the

outbreak to push the peak of the crisis to summer when hospitals will be able

to cope better.

They argue this will help create “herd immunity”, though experts are

divided over whether there is evidence to support the theory.

– Football seasons curtailed –

“We don’t know enough about the science of this virus, it hasn’t been in

our population for long enough,” said the WHO’s Margaret Harris.

Britain had resisted imposing any major restrictions, but the media

reported on Saturday that a ban on large gatherings would come into force

from next weekend.

The legislation could see the cancellation of events such as the Wimbledon

tennis tournament and the Glastonbury music festival, due to begin at the end

of June.

Most other governments in affected regions have already begun to take

drastic action.

South Africa became the first sub-Saharan country to repatriate citizens

from China with over 100 nationals who were working and studying in Wuhan

city arriving back in their homeland on Saturday.

Africa has so far been spared the worst of the illness but Rwanda declared

its first case on Saturday in a sign of the widening global spread and

Madagascar said it was suspending flights to Europe for a month from March

20.

Also growing was the impact on the sporting calendar, with football seasons

curtailed, Formula One races postponed and cricket tours called off.

Japan was forced to deny claims that the Tokyo Olympics could be called off

as well, after Trump said “maybe they postpone it for a year”.