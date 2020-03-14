Bangladesh bans travelers’ from India, Europe expect UK

DHAKA, March 14, 2020 (BSS) – Dhaka today imposed a ban on traveler’s from all European countries excepting the UK and the countries, which have already restricted their borders, for next couple of weeks from tomorrow midnight to prevent the outbreak of deadly novel coronavirus.

“As per Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s directives, we have decided to impose the ban on travelers’ till March 31,” Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told newsmen at a crowded media briefing at the State Guest House Padma here tonight.

He said as the World Health Organization has declared the Europe as the new epicenter of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the government has taken the decision to protect its citizens from the outbreak.

The ban will also be effective for those countries which have already restricted borders that include India, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar.