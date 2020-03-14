Situation not serious to shut edu institutions: experts

DHAKA, March 14, 2020 (BSS) – The prevailing situation over novel coronavirus in the country is not so serious to shut down educational institutions though three persons were detected with the virus, said experts.

But if anyone has any symptoms of coronavirus infection, he or she should undergo medical check up to minimize the risk of spreading the virus, they said.

“There is no need to close educational institutions now. If schools and colleges are shut down, it could lead to create panic among people,” medicine expert Dr Lelin Chowdhury told BSS.

None in Bangladesh is currently infected with coronavirus as the latest test result of the third person, who was infected with the virus, came negative, said the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

IEDCR Director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora at a media briefing at Mohakhali here today said two out of three coronavirus patients have already recovered while the third one underwent a test within the last 24 hours and the result was negative.

“We will conduct another test in the next 24 hours and if that also comes out negative, we will release the third patient,” she added.

“Now there’s none in Bangladesh who is affected with COVID-19,” said Dr Flora.

Prof. Dr. Quazi Rakibul Islam, Professor and Head, Determent of Pediatrics, Greenlife Medical College said the situation is not serious now in Bangladesh.

He suggested keeping closed other activities, including assembly and sports at schools and colleges apart from regular classes and examinations.

Gynecologist Dr Bilkis Begum said everyone should abide by the directives of the health ministry without closing schools and colleges.

If educational institutions are closed, the guardians and students could become panicked, she said.

She said if any situation arises the government will take measures to keep closed educational institutions.

The novel coronavirus cases have been detected in 123 countries so far and the death toll all over the world crosses 5,000 leading the World Health Organization to declare it as a pandemic.

The educational institutions have already taken cautionary and preventive measures.

Udayan High School’s Class VII student Manishitya Madhurya told BSS that special cleanliness programme has been taken at the school.

Hand sanitizers are being used at washrooms of the school, he said.

Raidya Ahmed, a seventh grader of Wills Little Flower School and College, said special cautionary measures have been taken to prevent coronavirus.