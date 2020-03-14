World Consumer Rights Day tomorrow

DHAKA, March 14, 2020 (BSS) – The World Consumer Rights Day will be observed in the country tomorrow as elsewhere in the globe with the theme ‘Mujib Borsher Ongikar-Surokkhito Vokta Odhikar’.

Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection has chalked out elaborate programmes, including seminars and conferences, to mark the day.

On the eve of the day, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages greeting all consumers and wishing all successes of the day’s programmes.

In his message, Abdul Hamid said: “Consumer right is a universal right. A healthy and strong nation is a must for attaining the country’s development and advancement goals”.

It is possible to ensure the reasonable price and quality of a product by protecting consumer rights, he added.

The President stressed on special monitoring to prevent adulteration of food. In her message, Sheikh Hasina said: “Our government is implementing various programmes to protect the consumer rights. We enacted the Consumers’ Rights Protection Act, 2009, which is helping in ensuring consumers’ rights and resolving complaints over violation of consumer rights in the country”.

Stressing on increasing public awareness to protect consumers’ interests, the Prime Minister said the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection can play a vital role in keeping the prices of goods at the reasonable and tolerable level through regular market monitoring.

The premier said Bangladesh has emerged as a role model for socioeconomic development in the world, adding that the current per capita income of the country has increased the purchasing capacity of the people.

“So, attention should be paid to keeping the prices of products within the purchasing capacity of the consumers by maintain the quality of products,” the premier said.

Establishing consumers’ rights in the country, she said, the government will turn the country into a middle-income one and a developed one by 2021 and 2041 respectively.

A hotline service named ‘Vokta Batayan’ will be launched on the occasion of the day for the overall welfare of the consumers in the country, she said.