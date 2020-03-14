142 Italy returnees have no initial corona symptoms: IEDCR

DHAKA, Mar 14, 2020 (BSS) – Primarily no symptom of coronavirus was found in any of the 142 fresh Italy returnees and they have been kept in separation at Ashkona Hajj camp in the city.

“Primarily, we have checked body temperature of all the 142 Italy returnees and found no corona symptom. The detailed screening is underway. We will take a decision regarding their self or institutional quarantine after the detailed screening,” Institute of Epidemiology, Diseases Control and Research (IEDCR) Director Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora said.

She was speaking at a press briefing at IEDCR headquarters at Mahakhali in the city. Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Additional Director Dr Sania Tahmina and Principal Scientific Officer ASM Alamgir were also present at the briefing.

In Italy, millions have been locked down and more than 1,000 people have died so far from coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Bangladeshis arrived here around 8am today by Emirates Airlines flight EK-582 and were sent to the hajj camp for screening.

Meanwhile, the latest diagnosis result of the third person, who was infected with the virus, came negative.

“One more test would be done and if the result becomes negative, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) protocol, it would mean there is no virus in his body,” Dr Flora said.

The IEDCR chief also requested all to follow proper hand washing technique at every educational institution and said, “There is no situation of closing down the schools yet.”

She also urged the people to offer their prayers at home instead of mosques if they suffer from fever, cough, running nose or any other cold or respiratory related problems.

IEDCR tested a total of 24 new samples in last 24 hours and all of them were negative. A total of 211 samples have been tested till yesterday and 31 persons visited the disease monitoring wing of the country, Dr Flora said.

At this moment, a total of nine people are in isolation and four persons, relatives of three corona infected persons, are in institutional quarantine, she further said.

Flora requested not to pay heed to any rumour on social media or any other unauthorised person or institution and to visit the website of WHO or IEDCR for proper information.

Later, at a press briefing at Directorate General of Health Services office at Mohakhali, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque suggested to keep the fresh Italy returnees in quarantine as a safety measure.

The health minister gave the directive to the authorities concerned, including Director General of the DGHS Professor Abul Kalam Azad over the telephone today.

Zahid Maleque also said, “Other travelers coming from any coronavirus affected countries will also be kept in mandatory quarantine. Anyone not following the directives may face fine and even jail.”