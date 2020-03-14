Road accident claims 11 lives in western India

NEW DELHI, March 14, 2020 (BSS/XINHUA) – As many as 11 people died and

three injured in a road accident in India’s western state of Rajasthan on

Saturday, a local cop told Xinhua over phone.

The dead included six women, four men and one child, said the cop adding

that the mishap occurred in the state’s Jodhpur district.

According to the cop, the victims were natives of Barmer district of the

state.

The accident took place on the Balotra-Phalodi highway in Jodhpur district

when a truck collided with a jeep. All the victims were from the jeep.