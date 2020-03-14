Saudi Arabia to suspend international flights over virus

RIYADH, March 14, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Saudi Arabia said Saturday it would

suspend international flights for two weeks in response to the coronavirus

outbreak.

“The Kingdom’s government decided to suspend international flights for two

weeks (Starting from Sunday March 15th) as part of its efforts to prevent the

spread of #CoronaVirus,” the foreign ministry tweeted.

Saudi Arabia has recorded 86 cases of the virus so far, but no deaths,

according to the health ministry.

The kingdom had already halted flights to some countries and closed schools

and universities as part of measures to contain the disease.

Authorities have also suspended the “umrah” year-round pilgrimage to the

Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina for fear of the virus spreading.