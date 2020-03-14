Rain likely across the country

DHAKA, March 14, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today
predicted that rain may occur at many places over the country in the next 24
hours commencing at 9 am today.
“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to
occur at a few places over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and at one or two
places over Khulna, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions,” a met office
bulletin issued here this morning.
Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere
over the country, it said.
However, day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the
country.
The highest temperature on Friday was recorded 36.0 degrees Celsius in
Sitakunda and Teknaf of Chattogram while today’s minimum temperature was 16.0
degree Celsius in Rangpur of Rangpur division.
The sun sets at 6.07 pm today and rises at 6.07 am tomorrow in the capital.