Rain likely across the country

DHAKA, March 14, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today

predicted that rain may occur at many places over the country in the next 24

hours commencing at 9 am today.

“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to

occur at a few places over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and at one or two

places over Khulna, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions,” a met office

bulletin issued here this morning.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere

over the country, it said.

However, day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the

country.

The highest temperature on Friday was recorded 36.0 degrees Celsius in

Sitakunda and Teknaf of Chattogram while today’s minimum temperature was 16.0

degree Celsius in Rangpur of Rangpur division.

The sun sets at 6.07 pm today and rises at 6.07 am tomorrow in the capital.