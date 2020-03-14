School in Wash project plays significant role in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, March 14, 2020 (BSS) – School in Wash project has been playing
significant role to the students of the secondary schools under Palashbari
upazila of the district since September, 2016.
SKS Foundation, a local reputed NGO, is implementing the project in the
upazila with the financial support of Water Aid Bangladesh, official sources
said.
A total of 62 secondary schools of the upazila had been brought under the
project aimed at promoting inclusive wash learning environment for girl
students.
As many as 43 sanitation complexes for the students were constructed at
the cost of the project and other two complexes built at the fund of the
upazila parishad, said project manager Rezaul Haque Mondal.
Besides, the students were made aware on access to safe water, inclusive
sanitation, hand washing facilities and importance of hand washing with soap
as part of the project work, he also said.
In addition, the girl students were also made aware on menstrual hygiene
management during the period, he added.
Very recently, a daylong Learning Capture Workshop at District Level was
held at the hall room of SKS Inn at Radhakrishnapur, an outskirt of the
district town, on Wednesday.
Rokhsana Begum, deputy director (DD) of Local Government Section of the
District Collectorate Building here, inaugurated and addressed the workshop
as the chief guest.
Palashbari Upazila Chairman AKM Mokshed Chowdhury Bidyut and District
Education Officer Enayet Hossain spoke at the event as special guests with
Palashbari UNO Mesbaul Hossain in the chair.
Palashbari Upazila Secondary Education Officer Mahtab Hossain, Sub-
Assistant Engineer of Department of Public Health and Engineering Arifur
Rahman, Monohorpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mizanur Rahman and Head
Teacher of Amlagachhi BM High School Sadequr Rahman addressed the function,
among others.
After describing the welfare activities of the project, the speakers
emphasized for running its activities after closing the project considering
interest of the students.
Earlier, a presentation on sustainability of the Wash in School project
was done by Assistant Director of SKS Foundation Khandaker Zahid Sarwar and
Technical Coordinator of the project AKM Abdul Matin.
As the project is going to close very immediately, DD Rokhsana Begum urged
all public representatives of Palasbari upazila to make the activities in the
upazila continued.
Responding it, all the public representatives including Palashbari Upazila
Chairman, UNO and other UP Chairmen gave their commitment to construct
sanitation complexes with the fund of local government support programme,
said Project Manager Rezaul Haque Mondal.
A number of government officials, public representatives like NGO
activists including journalists of print and electronic media took part in
the function.