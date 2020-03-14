School in Wash project plays significant role in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, March 14, 2020 (BSS) – School in Wash project has been playing

significant role to the students of the secondary schools under Palashbari

upazila of the district since September, 2016.

SKS Foundation, a local reputed NGO, is implementing the project in the

upazila with the financial support of Water Aid Bangladesh, official sources

said.

A total of 62 secondary schools of the upazila had been brought under the

project aimed at promoting inclusive wash learning environment for girl

students.

As many as 43 sanitation complexes for the students were constructed at

the cost of the project and other two complexes built at the fund of the

upazila parishad, said project manager Rezaul Haque Mondal.

Besides, the students were made aware on access to safe water, inclusive

sanitation, hand washing facilities and importance of hand washing with soap

as part of the project work, he also said.

In addition, the girl students were also made aware on menstrual hygiene

management during the period, he added.

Very recently, a daylong Learning Capture Workshop at District Level was

held at the hall room of SKS Inn at Radhakrishnapur, an outskirt of the

district town, on Wednesday.

Rokhsana Begum, deputy director (DD) of Local Government Section of the

District Collectorate Building here, inaugurated and addressed the workshop

as the chief guest.

Palashbari Upazila Chairman AKM Mokshed Chowdhury Bidyut and District

Education Officer Enayet Hossain spoke at the event as special guests with

Palashbari UNO Mesbaul Hossain in the chair.

Palashbari Upazila Secondary Education Officer Mahtab Hossain, Sub-

Assistant Engineer of Department of Public Health and Engineering Arifur

Rahman, Monohorpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mizanur Rahman and Head

Teacher of Amlagachhi BM High School Sadequr Rahman addressed the function,

among others.

After describing the welfare activities of the project, the speakers

emphasized for running its activities after closing the project considering

interest of the students.

Earlier, a presentation on sustainability of the Wash in School project

was done by Assistant Director of SKS Foundation Khandaker Zahid Sarwar and

Technical Coordinator of the project AKM Abdul Matin.

As the project is going to close very immediately, DD Rokhsana Begum urged

all public representatives of Palasbari upazila to make the activities in the

upazila continued.

Responding it, all the public representatives including Palashbari Upazila

Chairman, UNO and other UP Chairmen gave their commitment to construct

sanitation complexes with the fund of local government support programme,

said Project Manager Rezaul Haque Mondal.

A number of government officials, public representatives like NGO

activists including journalists of print and electronic media took part in

the function.