New Zealand bowler Ferguson in isolation over virus fears

SYDNEY, March 14, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson
is to be tested for coronavirus and has been placed in isolation after
complaining of a sore throat following the Black Caps’ opening one-day
international against Australia, team officials said.
The right-armed quick was quarantined immediately after the 71-run defeat
in Sydney on Friday and would remain isolated for at least 24 hours while
tests are conducted.
“In accordance with recommended health protocols, Lockie Ferguson has been
placed in isolation at the team hotel for the next 24 hrs after reporting a
sore throat at the end of the first ODI,” New Zealand Cricket said late
Friday.
“Once the test results are received and diagnosed, his return to the team
can be determined.”
The scare followed Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson being isolated
and tested for COVID-19 after suffering a sore throat on Thursday. He missed
the opening ODI, but was cleared of the virus late Friday.
Fans have been barred from the three-game series in Sydney and Hobart to
curb the spread of coronavirus, which has forced a swathe of sporting events
behind closed doors.
The second match is on Sunday.