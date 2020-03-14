New Zealand bowler Ferguson in isolation over virus fears

SYDNEY, March 14, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson

is to be tested for coronavirus and has been placed in isolation after

complaining of a sore throat following the Black Caps’ opening one-day

international against Australia, team officials said.

The right-armed quick was quarantined immediately after the 71-run defeat

in Sydney on Friday and would remain isolated for at least 24 hours while

tests are conducted.

“In accordance with recommended health protocols, Lockie Ferguson has been

placed in isolation at the team hotel for the next 24 hrs after reporting a

sore throat at the end of the first ODI,” New Zealand Cricket said late

Friday.

“Once the test results are received and diagnosed, his return to the team

can be determined.”

The scare followed Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson being isolated

and tested for COVID-19 after suffering a sore throat on Thursday. He missed

the opening ODI, but was cleared of the virus late Friday.

Fans have been barred from the three-game series in Sydney and Hobart to

curb the spread of coronavirus, which has forced a swathe of sporting events

behind closed doors.

The second match is on Sunday.