Quadruple cropping patterns more profitable: agriculturists

RANGPUR, March 14, 2020 (BSS) – Agriculturists at a farmers’ field day

event have said adoption of the quadruple cropping patterns produces four

crops on the same land annually enhances food production to make agri-

activities more profitable.

Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) in Rangpur of Bangladesh

Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) organised the event on the exhibition

plot of local farmers in Ranochondi village of Kishoreganj upazila in

Nilphamari district on Friday afternoon.

Agriculturists demonstrated BARI-evolved three quadruple cropping

patterns, production technologies of potatoes, onions, mungbean, hybrid maize

and short duration T-Aman rice varieties in the even before harvesting potato

as the second crop.

The quadruple cropping patterns are: ‘early potato-onion-mungbean-short

duration T-Aman rice’, ‘early potato-potato-mungbean-short duration T-Aman

rice’ and ‘early potato-potato relay maize-short duration T-Aman rice’.

Director (Training and Communication Wing) of BARI Agriculturist Dr. Md.

Miaruddin attended the event as the chief guest with Principal Scientific

Officer of BARI at RARS, Rangpur Agriculturist Dr. Ashish Kumar Saha in the

chair.

Principal Scientific Officer of Breeder Seed Production Centre of BARI in

Panchagarh Agriculturist Dr. Mahi Uddin and Deputy Director of the Department

of Agricultural Extension for Rangpur region Agriculturist Md. Moniruzzaman

attended as special guests.

The agriculturists said farmers traditionally cultivate maize or pumpkin

and later T-Aman rice on the same land after harvesting early potato on high

lands and medium high lands in Rangpur division and remain deprived of more

profits.

Dr. Saha said farmers can reap more profits by farming four crops like

high yielding varieties of potatoes, onions, mungbean, maize and short

duration T-Aman rice on same land annually.

The exhibition plot in Ranachandi village is demonstrating proper

fertiliser, pesticide and disease management, selection of quality seeds and

right crop varieties to produce four crops annually and reap lucrative

profits.

Farmers Rashidul Islam and Abdul Aziz said they are cultivating four crops

on the exhibition plot annually adopting BARI-evolved technologies and

reaping excellent profits.

The chief guest said cultivation of vegetables, potatoes, onions, pulses,

oil seeds and maize adopting quadruple cropping patterns in Rangpur division

brings more profits to the farmers to change their fortune largely cutting

imports of these crops.

“Farming four crops annually will ensure maximum use of cultivable land,

protect soil health, environment and ensure food security despite adverse

impacts of climate change,” agriculturist Dr Md Miaruddin added.