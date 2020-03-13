23 Bangladeshis to fly home after COVID-19 tests

NEW DELHI, Mar 13, 2020 (BSS)- Twenty-three Bangladeshis, evacuated by New Delhi from COVID-19-affected Hubei province of China, are set to fly to Dhaka tomorrow as they tested negative for the Coronavirus.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran is expected to see them off at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), a Bangladesh mission press release said here this evening.

During their stay in the camp, the Bangladesh mission was in constant touch with the camp authorities to know about their health condition and welfare.

The mission, however, will care of their Delhi-Dhaka air travel expenses.

The Bangladeshis, mostly students, were flown to New Delhi by a special Indian flight on February 27 on request from the Bangladesh government.

They were immediately quarantined in ITBP Chawla Camp in New Delhi. They were cleared to fly home safe after two test reports found them negative, the release added.