Govt constructs 139 buildings for climate refugees

DHAKA, March 13, 2020 (BSS) – The government is constructing 139 five-storied buildings under the Ashrayan Prakalpa, one of the Prime Minister’s 10 priority initiatives, for 4,409 climate refugee families in Cox’s Bazar district.

“This is the largest climate refugee project in the world, which the Ashrayan project is constructing in Khurushkul area in Cox’s Bazar district,” an official familiar to the process told BSS here today.

He said 20 multi-storied buildings has already been constructed on 42 acres of land out of total allocation of 253.35 acres for the project in the district, while construction work of the remaining 119 multi-storied buildings will be completed through preparation of separate Detail Project Pro-forma (DPP) by the Armed Forces Division.

Another 55 multi-storied buildings will also be constructed across the country under the project to rehabilitate climate refugee families on demand of special shelter homes, said the official.

Under the project, 2.50 lakh landless, homeless and displaced families will also be implemented across the country by 2022.

The purpose of the project is to cut poverty by providing land, housing, training, loan, healthcare, family planning, income generating activities, drinking water supply, electricity supply, improvement of communication system and plantation facilities for people who were affected by natural disasters like cyclone, flood and river erosion.

Project Director of Ashrayan Prakalpa Md Mahbub Hossain said that Ashran-2 (July 2010-June 2022) is underway to rehabilitate 2,50,000 landless, homeless and displaced families.

He said currently, the project has a provision of construction of barracks for coastal areas, semi-barracks for other areas, Corrugated Iron Sheet barracks for char areas and special design houses for the tribal in line with their culture, customs, etc.