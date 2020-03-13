3,553 people affected by cold-related disease in 24 hrs

DHAKA, Mar 13, 2020 (BSS) – Various types of cold-related diseases have

affected 3,553 people across the country in the last 24 hours.

Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room

today showed that 732 of the patients received treatment for acute

respiratory infection.

Another 1,533 were treated for diarrhoea and 1,288 for other diseases

including jaundice, inflammation in the eye, skin diseases, and fever.

Sixty one deaths were reported across the country between November 1 and

March 12 due to cold-related diseases.