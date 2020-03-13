Pro-AL White Panel retains president post in SC bar polls

DHAKA, March 13, 2020 (BSS) – Pro-Awami League White Panel retained

president post in polls to elect office bearers of Supreme Court Bar

Association for 2020-2021.

White Panel candidate AM Amin Uddin was elected as president, defeating his

rivals from pro-BNP Blue Panel’s candidate Advocate Joynul Abedin and

independent candidate Eunus Ali Akand.

Bangabandhu Ainjibi Samannay Parishad supported White Panel bagged six out

of 14 posts, while Blue Panel clinched eight posts including that of general

secretary. Blue Panel’s Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal was elected as general

secretary, defeating his rival from White Panel Shah Manjurul Haque.

The winning candidates from White Panel are – AM Amin Uddin (president), Md

Moniruzzaman (vice president), Mohammad Bakir Uddin Bhuiyan and Mohammmad

Imtiaz Faruk (assistant secretaries), Md Humayun Kabir and Mohammad Moshiur

Rahman (members).

The winning candidates from Blue Panel are – Md Abdul Jabbar Bhuiyan (vice

president), Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal (general secretary), Ragib Rouf Chowdhury

(treasurer) as well as Mar-e-Yam Khandker, Amirul Islam (Khokon), Mohammad

Mohaddes-Ul-Islam (Tutul), Md Mohsin Kabir and Mohammad Sharif Uddin Ratan as

members.

A total of 5,940 members out of 7,781 have exercised their franchise in

the two-day elections held on March 11 and 12. Total 31 candidates took part

in the polls against 14 posts.

A seven-member sub-committee headed by AF Hasan Arif conducted the two-day

polls. The other members of the committee were – Md Jasim Uddin, Sharif U

Ahmed, Mohammad Saleh Uddin, Mohammad Elias Bhuiyan, Md Jahangir Alam and

Mohammad Ashraf Uz Zaman Khan.