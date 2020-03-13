Last of Apple’s 42 stores in China reopen

BEIJING, March 13, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – The last of Apple’s 42 stores in China

reopened Friday, as the country slowly goes back to work following weeks of

quarantine that forced the closure of businesses.

The firm announced on February 1 that it would shut all its stores,

corporate offices and contact centres across the mainland as the epidemic

rapidly spread.

More than 3,100 people have died and 81,000 infected in China but the

number of cases has declined in recent weeks, suggesting strict quarantine

measures have met some success in halting the virus.

Apple’s stores have gradually been reopening over the past few days and a

spokeswoman for the company told AFP the remaining few would throw their

doors open Friday.

The company’s website shows its stores now have “special operating hours”.

Many retailers and eateries in China have shortened their opening hours

during the epidemic, many checking customer temperatures and restricting

numbers in-store.

China has seen a slow return to work after an extended Spring Festival

break, when the coronavirus epidemic took hold in the country.

Cities imposed travel restrictions, many of which remained in place over

the course of February, and factories delayed a return to work.

Last month, Apple said it would miss its second quarter revenue forecast

and global iPhone supplies would fall because of the epidemic.

The firm had forecast revenue of $63-$67 billion for January-March, but did

not disclose how much it expected revenue to fall.