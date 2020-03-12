Semifinal line up of Bangabandhu school hockey settled

DHAKA, March 12, 2020 (BSS)- The semifinal line up of the final round of
Bangabandhu National School Hockey competition was settled as Shaheed Mamum
Mahmud Police Line School of Rajshahi and Armanitola Govt. Primary School won
their respective group matches today (Thursday) at Moulana Bhasani National
Hockey Stadium.
The semifinals will be held on Saturday (March 14) at the same venue. In
the day’s first match, Shaheed Mamum Mahmud Police Line School of Rajshahi
defeated Keramatullah High School of Rangpur by 5-1 goals.
In the day’s match, Zahid Hasan scored four goals in the 21st, 42nd, 50th
and 59th minute while Noor Hossain added the other one goal in the 40th
minute for the winners.
Mohammad Bishal scored the lone goal for the losers in the 18th minute of
the match.
In the day’s second match, Armanitola Govt. Primary School registered a 3-
1 goal victory over Police Line School of Faridpur.
In the proceeding, Ali Hossain Tanveer scored a brace in the 39th and 43rd
minutes while Siyam Ahmed Ronny added the other one goal in the 48th minute
for the winners’. Mostasirul Hasan scored the lone goal for the losers’ in
the 56th minute of the match.
Earlier, Govt. Jubilee School of Dinajpur and Keramatullah High School of
Rangpur confirmed their spot of semifinals as group champions and group
runners-up respectively.