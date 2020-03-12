Semifinal line up of Bangabandhu school hockey settled

DHAKA, March 12, 2020 (BSS)- The semifinal line up of the final round of

Bangabandhu National School Hockey competition was settled as Shaheed Mamum

Mahmud Police Line School of Rajshahi and Armanitola Govt. Primary School won

their respective group matches today (Thursday) at Moulana Bhasani National

Hockey Stadium.

The semifinals will be held on Saturday (March 14) at the same venue. In

the day’s first match, Shaheed Mamum Mahmud Police Line School of Rajshahi

defeated Keramatullah High School of Rangpur by 5-1 goals.

In the day’s match, Zahid Hasan scored four goals in the 21st, 42nd, 50th

and 59th minute while Noor Hossain added the other one goal in the 40th

minute for the winners.

Mohammad Bishal scored the lone goal for the losers in the 18th minute of

the match.

In the day’s second match, Armanitola Govt. Primary School registered a 3-

1 goal victory over Police Line School of Faridpur.

In the proceeding, Ali Hossain Tanveer scored a brace in the 39th and 43rd

minutes while Siyam Ahmed Ronny added the other one goal in the 48th minute

for the winners’. Mostasirul Hasan scored the lone goal for the losers’ in

the 56th minute of the match.

Earlier, Govt. Jubilee School of Dinajpur and Keramatullah High School of

Rangpur confirmed their spot of semifinals as group champions and group

runners-up respectively.