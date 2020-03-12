73 people infected with Covid-19 in India

By Aminul Islam Mirja
NEW DELHI, Mar 12, 2020 (BSS) – With fresh confirmed cases in different
states, total cases of coronavirus infection has gone up to 73 in India,
according to a data provided by the Union Health Ministry here today.
Out of these 73 people, 56 are Indian citizens. With 17 coronavirus
positive cases, the maximum number of cases in the country has been reported
from Kerala.
In the wake of the fresh infection, Delhi government today declared all
schools, colleges and cinema halls in Delhi shut till March 31 to contain the
spread of the deadly disease that World Health Organisation (WHO) had
declared it as “pandemic”.
“All cinema halls to remain shut in Delhi till March 31. Schools and
colleges where exams are not being held will also remain closed”, Chief
Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced today.
The Delhi government had shut the primary schools (up to class-V) earlier
this month when the secondary classes were left open in view of the exams.
Meanwhile, several states, including Kerala, have also shut educational
institutions and crowded places like cinema halls.
Besides, the Indian government late last evening issued a travel advisory
suspending all tourist visas till April 15 to India to prevent the spread of
novel coronavirus in the country. The government has requested all of its
citizens to avoid any non-essential travel outside India.
“I urge our countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel. We can break
the chain of spread and ensure safety of all by avoiding large gatherings,”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet message today.
He said that no central government minister will travel abroad in the
coming days, as the government pulled out all stops to tackle the spread of
coronavirus.
“The Government is fully vigilant about the situation due to COVID-19 Novel
Coronavirus. Across ministries & states, multiple steps have been proactively
taken to ensure safety of all,” PM Modi said in another tweet.