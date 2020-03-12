73 people infected with Covid-19 in India

By Aminul Islam Mirja

NEW DELHI, Mar 12, 2020 (BSS) – With fresh confirmed cases in different

states, total cases of coronavirus infection has gone up to 73 in India,

according to a data provided by the Union Health Ministry here today.

Out of these 73 people, 56 are Indian citizens. With 17 coronavirus

positive cases, the maximum number of cases in the country has been reported

from Kerala.

In the wake of the fresh infection, Delhi government today declared all

schools, colleges and cinema halls in Delhi shut till March 31 to contain the

spread of the deadly disease that World Health Organisation (WHO) had

declared it as “pandemic”.

“All cinema halls to remain shut in Delhi till March 31. Schools and

colleges where exams are not being held will also remain closed”, Chief

Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced today.

The Delhi government had shut the primary schools (up to class-V) earlier

this month when the secondary classes were left open in view of the exams.

Meanwhile, several states, including Kerala, have also shut educational

institutions and crowded places like cinema halls.

Besides, the Indian government late last evening issued a travel advisory

suspending all tourist visas till April 15 to India to prevent the spread of

novel coronavirus in the country. The government has requested all of its

citizens to avoid any non-essential travel outside India.

“I urge our countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel. We can break

the chain of spread and ensure safety of all by avoiding large gatherings,”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet message today.

He said that no central government minister will travel abroad in the

coming days, as the government pulled out all stops to tackle the spread of

coronavirus.

“The Government is fully vigilant about the situation due to COVID-19 Novel

Coronavirus. Across ministries & states, multiple steps have been proactively

taken to ensure safety of all,” PM Modi said in another tweet.