Sheikh Jamal beat Sheikh Russel 2-0 in BPL Football

DHAKA, March 12, 2020 (BSS)- Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

registered a 2-0 goal victory over Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in a match of

the Bangladesh Premier League Football held today (Thursday) at Bangabandhu

National Stadium.

In the day’s match, Solomon King Kanform opened an account scoring the

first goal for Sheikh Jamal in the 24th minute while after the lemon break PA

Omar Jobe sealed the victory scoring the second goal in the 57th minute of

the match.

Sheikh Jamal played better football although the proceeding and notched

their deserving victory while Sheikh Russel was off colored as they hardly

failed to create any pressure on Sheikh Jamal.

The day’s win saw, Sheikh Jamal secure 12 points from five matches while

Sheikh Russel remained at their previous credit of six points playing six

outings.