AGM of Narsingdi Diabetic Assoc held

NARSINGDI March 12, 2020 (BSS) – The annual general meeting (AGM) of Narsingdi Diabetic Association was held at its hospital conference room here on Wednesday.

Local lawmaker and former state minister for water resources Lt Col(retd) Nazrul Islam (Bir Protik)attended the programme as the chief guest with president of Narsingdi Diabetic Association and deputy commissioner Syeda Farhana Kawnine in the chair.

The function was addressed, among others, by vice president of the association and civil surgeon Dr Mohammad Ibrahim Titon, vice president Mohammad Momen Sarker , general secretary Mohammad Nural Amin, joint secretary Aminul Hoque Bachchu, organizing secretary Haronur Rashid and Treasurer Ishaq Mollah Duldal.

The chief guest said Bangladesh already achieved laudable success in health sector. The present government, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been implementing massive programmes for further development in the health sector to ensure quality medi-care services for every citizen.

He said diabetic patients should maintain disciplined life. They will have to take balanced food and conduct regular physical exercise for controlling the silent killer disease.

After the meeting, the chief guest along with deputy commissioner visited ailing Motaher Hossain Razvi, vice president of the same association who is now undergoing treatment at Narsingdi Diabetic Hospital.

Razvi has been suffering from stroke since June 23 in 2019. After five months treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Dhaka, the family members are bound to shift him to Narsingdi Diabetic Hospital for financial crisis.