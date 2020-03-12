Dry weather likely

DHAKA, March 12, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted that weather would remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country in the next 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.

“Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, having chances of rain or thunder showers at one or two places over Khulna and Rajshahi divisions,” said a Met office press release this morning.

Day and night temperature may rise by (1-2) degree Celsius over the country, it added.

The highest temperature on Wednesday was recorded 33.0 degrees Celsius at Khepupara in Barishal and Sitakunda in Chattogram. Today’s minimum temperature was recorded 15.0 degrees Celsius at Srimangal in Sylhet.

The sun sets at 6.06 pm today and rises at 6.09 am tomorrow in the capital.