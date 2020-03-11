Cultivation of less water consuming spicy crops stressed

RAJSHAHI, March 11, 2020 (BSS)- Instead of depending on only Irri-Boro

farming, emphasis should be given to the promotion of less-irrigation

consuming spicy crops in Barind area to lessen the gradually mounting

pressure on underground water.

Large-scale promotion of less-water consuming crops could be an effective

means of mitigating water-stress condition in the drought-prone Barind area.

Agricultural experts and development activists made this observation while

addressing farmers’ field day meeting at Dubail village under Tanore upazila

of the district today.

Bangladesh Resource Centre for Indigenous Knowledge (BARCIK) and Barendra

Seed Bank jointly organised the meeting where various aspects of promoting

water-saving spicy crops in the drought-prone Barind area discussed

elaborately.

On the occasion, farming process of 10 water-saving spicy crops was

disseminated among the attending farmers.

Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Muhammad Saifullah, Upazila vice-

chairman Abu Bakkar, BARCIK Director Towhidul Alam, national agriculture

award winning farmer Nur Muhammad and BARCIK Regional Coordinator Shahidul

Islam addressed the meeting as resource persons with national environment

award winning farmer Yousuf Ali Mollah in the chair.

Nur Muhammad said that adverse impacts of climate change have triggered

recurrence of natural calamities, posing a serious threat to the farming of

cereal crops, including Irri-boro, and the living conditions of farmers in

the drought-prone Barind area.

He referred to various research findings and mentioned that there are

enormous scopes of increasing the acreage of various low-water consuming

crops like cumin, sesame, coriander and black cumin in the high Barind tract.

Steps should be taken to expand the farming of spicy crops to the high

barind area to mitigate the water-stressed condition, he added.

Yousuf Ali Mollah said all the authorities concerned and farmers should

come forward and work together to this end. Farmers in the hard Barind area

need time-fitting training and motivation on how to cultivate more less-

irrigated crops to lessen the existing pressure on groundwater, he added.