‘National Disaster Preparedness Day’ observed in Khulna

KHULNA, March 11, 2020 (BSS) – The National Disaster Preparedness Day-2020

observed here yesterday through various programmes to aware people to fight

any kinds of disasters.

Experts at a post-rally discussion have underscored the need for adaptation

to climate change and taking community-based early preparedness to reduce

risks of natural calamities and disasters.

Marking the day, District Administration organised the post-rally

discussion at the conference room of Circuit House here.

Divisional Commission Dr. Muhammad Anwar Hossain Howlader attended the

meeting as the chief guest with Deputy Commissioner Md. Helal Hossain in the

chair.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ziaur Rahman, Deputy Police

Commissioner Ehsan Shah, District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Azizul

Haque Joardar and freedom fighter Alamgir Kabir were present, among others,

on the occasion.

The chief guest stressed taking adequate early preparedness, adapting to

climate change and disseminating knowledge among the common people at

community levels to reduce risks of natural disasters.

“The present government has taken various programmes to reduce disaster

risks through dissemination of information and warning, early preparedness,

training and effective emergency response management systems,” he added.

Speakers expressed concern over frequent incidents of tornado, earth

quake, tsunami, tidal surge, drought, floods and river and coastal erosions

being caused by adverse impacts of climate change, affecting every sector of

the civilisation.

Earlier, a rally, led by Deputy Commissioner, brought out from Shaheed

Hadis Park and ended at the Circuit House premises after parading different

city streets to mark the day.