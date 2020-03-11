‘National Disaster Preparedness Day’ observed in Khulna

KHULNA, March 11, 2020 (BSS) – The National Disaster Preparedness Day-2020
observed here yesterday through various programmes to aware people to fight
any kinds of disasters.
Experts at a post-rally discussion have underscored the need for adaptation
to climate change and taking community-based early preparedness to reduce
risks of natural calamities and disasters.
Marking the day, District Administration organised the post-rally
discussion at the conference room of Circuit House here.
Divisional Commission Dr. Muhammad Anwar Hossain Howlader attended the
meeting as the chief guest with Deputy Commissioner Md. Helal Hossain in the
chair.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ziaur Rahman, Deputy Police
Commissioner Ehsan Shah, District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Azizul
Haque Joardar and freedom fighter Alamgir Kabir were present, among others,
on the occasion.
The chief guest stressed taking adequate early preparedness, adapting to
climate change and disseminating knowledge among the common people at
community levels to reduce risks of natural disasters.
“The present government has taken various programmes to reduce disaster
risks through dissemination of information and warning, early preparedness,
training and effective emergency response management systems,” he added.
Speakers expressed concern over frequent incidents of tornado, earth
quake, tsunami, tidal surge, drought, floods and river and coastal erosions
being caused by adverse impacts of climate change, affecting every sector of
the civilisation.
Earlier, a rally, led by Deputy Commissioner, brought out from Shaheed
Hadis Park and ended at the Circuit House premises after parading different
city streets to mark the day.