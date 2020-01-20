10 HuJI militants get death for 2001 CPB rally bomb attack

DHAKA, Jan 20, 2020 (BSS) – A court here today sentenced 10 members of

banned militant outfit Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (HuJI) in a case lodged over

murder of five people in bomb attack at a rally of Communist Party of

Bangladesh (CPB) in the capital in 2001.

The convicts, who have been sentenced to death, are- Mufti Moin Uddin

Sheikh, Arif Hossain Sumon, Mawlana Sabbir Ahmed, Shawkat Osman alias Sheikh

Farid, Jahangir Alam Badar, Mohibul Muttakin, Aminul Mursalin, Mufti Abdul

Hai, Mufti Shafikur Rahman and Nur Islam.

The court also acquitted Moshiur Rahman and Rafiqul Islam from the case.

Dhaka Additional 3rd Metropolitan Sessions Judge Robiul Alam passed the

verdict at around 11.20am in a crowded courtroom.

Five people were killed and 20 others injured in the attack on CPB rally

in capital’s Paltan Maidan on January 20, 2001.

Then CPB president Manzurul Ahsan Khan filed the case with Motijheel

Police Station. But police had given final report in 2003, saying it did not

find any credible evidences in the case.

Police in 2005 reopened the case and on November 26, 2013, Criminal

Investigation Department (CID) gave charge sheets against 13 militants of

banned militant outfit Harkat-ul Jihad al-Islami (HuJI) including it’s then

chief Mufti Abdul Hannan in two cases lodged over murder and explosives

substances acts.

The court on September 4, 2014, framed charges in the cases.

Public prosecutor Abdullah Abu expressed satisfaction over the

judgement.