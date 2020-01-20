PM mourns death of Magura AL President

DHAKA, Jan 20, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed

deep shock and sorrow at the death of Magura district Awami League (AL)

President and valiant freedom fighter Alhaj Tanjel Hossain Khan.

In a condolence message, the prime minister recalled with profound respect

the contributions of Tanjel Khan to the great Liberation War in 1971 and the

party.

Sheikh Hasina prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed

profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Tanjel Khan died of old age complications at Magura Sadar Hospital this

morning at the age of 73.