Early menopause increases health risks after 60: study

PARIS, Jan 20, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Women who undergo premature menopause are

almost three times more likely to develop multiple, chronic medical problems

in their sixties than women who make the transition at 50 or 51, researchers

reported Monday.

In high-income countries, a third of a woman’s life unfolds after the

menopause.

Earlier research showed that premature menopause at 40 or younger is

linked later in life to single medical problems such as cardiovascular

disease and diabetes.

But the new study, published in Human Reproduction, is the first to

examine links between the timing of natural menopause and the onset of

multiple medical conditions, known as multimorbidity, the authors said.

The data were drawn from more than 5,100 women enrolled in an Australian

national health survey.

The women reported at three-year intervals from 1996 to 2016 on whether

they had been diagnosed with any of 11 health problems, including diabetes,

high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, arthritis, osteoporosis, asthma,

depression, anxiety or breast cancer.

Multimorbidity was defined as having two or more of these conditions at

the same time.

The women were considered to have entered natural menopause after 12

months without monthly periods.

During the 20-year follow-up, more than half of the 2.3 percent of women

who experienced premature menopause also developed multimorbidity.

Compared with women who experienced menopause at the age of 50-51 years,

they were twice as likely to develop multimorbidity by the age of 60, and

three times more likely to experience it after 60.

“Forty-five percent of women with premature menopause had developed

multimorbidity in their 60s compared with 40 percent of women who experienced

menopause at the age of 50-51,” said co-author Xiaolin Xu, a research

professor at China’s Zhejiang University.

The study does not show that premature menopause causes the development of

multimorbidity, only that there is a strong correlation, the authors noted.

“Our findings indicate that multimorbidity is common in mid-aged and

early-elderly women,” said senior author Gita Mishra, director of the Centre

for Longitudinal and Life Course Research at the University of Queensland,

Brisbane.

“Premature menopause is associated with an increased risk of developing

multimorbidity, even after adjusting for previous chronic conditions.”

Number of children, level of education, body mass index, tobacco

consumption, and physical activity were also taken into account.

Health professionals should consider providing comprehensive screening and

assessment of risk factors when treating women who experience natural

premature menopause, the authors recommended.