Ex economy minister is Morales party pick in Bolivia president race

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 20, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Luis Arce, credited with steering

Bolivia through years of economic growth, will be a presidential candidate in

May elections, Bolivia’s exiled former leader Evo Morales said on Sunday.

Bolivians will choose a new president May 3, more than six months after a

disputed ballot sparked violent street protests and the resignation of

Morales, who fled to Mexico and then Argentina.

Bolivia’s interim government has banned Morales himself from standing and

has issued a warrant for his arrest should he return.

Arce, 56, who also fled his homeland after Morales’s downfall, was a major

part of successive Morales governments after 2006 that slashed the poverty

rate and presided over rapid economic growth fuelled by gas exports.

Bolivia became one of Latin America’s fastest-growing economies, but Arce

had to temporarily step aside in 2017 for health reasons.

He will be backed in the election by Morales’s Movement for Socialism

(MAS) party, the former leader said in Buenos Aires.

Arce’s vice presidential candidate running mate will be former foreign

minister David Choquehuanca, 58, Morales said.

Arce is “a combination of the city and the countryside to continue the

process of change,” said Morales, Bolivia’s first indigenous president.

“Our peasant movement does not exclude people and does not marginalize

people.”

He led the country for almost 14 years until his resignation on November

10, but in December said he was convinced his party would win the next

ballot.

Recent polls have shown the MAS has about 21 percent support, followed by

centrist former president Carlos Mesa with about 14 percent.

Morales, a socialist, told AFP on December 24 that he was forced from

power by a US-backed coup d’etat aimed at gaining access to the South

American country’s vast lithium resources.

The government of interim President Jeanine Anez said it would launch a

corruption probe into nearly 600 officials of Morales’s administration,

including ministers.