US World Cup star Rapinoe slams IOC ‘no protest’ policy

LOS ANGELES, Jan 11, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – United States World Cup icon Megan
Rapinoe Friday vowed that athletes “will not be silenced” after the
International Olympic Committee warned against political protests at the
Tokyo Games.
“So much being done about the protests,” Rapinoe said in an Instagram
post. “So little being done about what we are protesting about.
“We will not be silenced.”
Rapinoe’s comments were accompanied by a graphic showing fists raised
through the interlocking rings — under the crossed out words “kneeling, hand
gestures, signs.”
The post comes after IOC chief Thomas Bach reiterated that athletes,
coaches, trainers and officials are banned from political protests on the
field of play, at the Olympic Village, during the opening and closing
ceremonies and on the medal podium.
“If this political neutrality is not respected, then the Olympic Games
will divide, and not unite, the world,” Bach insisted.
The guidelines issued Thursday by the IOC on specific actions that are
banned and will draw sanctions, come after two US athletes were reprimanded
by the US Olympic Committee for medal podium protests at the Pan American
Games in Lima.
Fencer Race Imboden kneeled and hammer thrower Gwen Berry raised a fist in
protest. Both received 12 months probation.
Rapinoe has been outspoken on political issues during her career, speaking
out about issues including gender equality and racism.
In 2016 she joined former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick
in kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality in
America.