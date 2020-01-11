US World Cup star Rapinoe slams IOC ‘no protest’ policy

LOS ANGELES, Jan 11, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – United States World Cup icon Megan

Rapinoe Friday vowed that athletes “will not be silenced” after the

International Olympic Committee warned against political protests at the

Tokyo Games.

“So much being done about the protests,” Rapinoe said in an Instagram

post. “So little being done about what we are protesting about.

“We will not be silenced.”

Rapinoe’s comments were accompanied by a graphic showing fists raised

through the interlocking rings — under the crossed out words “kneeling, hand

gestures, signs.”

The post comes after IOC chief Thomas Bach reiterated that athletes,

coaches, trainers and officials are banned from political protests on the

field of play, at the Olympic Village, during the opening and closing

ceremonies and on the medal podium.

“If this political neutrality is not respected, then the Olympic Games

will divide, and not unite, the world,” Bach insisted.

The guidelines issued Thursday by the IOC on specific actions that are

banned and will draw sanctions, come after two US athletes were reprimanded

by the US Olympic Committee for medal podium protests at the Pan American

Games in Lima.

Fencer Race Imboden kneeled and hammer thrower Gwen Berry raised a fist in

protest. Both received 12 months probation.

Rapinoe has been outspoken on political issues during her career, speaking

out about issues including gender equality and racism.

In 2016 she joined former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick

in kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality in

America.