Dry weather likely over the country

DHAKA, Jan 11, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today predicted that weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9 am today.

“Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the country during midnight to morning, said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.

Night and day temperature may fall slightly over the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Friday was recorded 28.6 degree Celsius in Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar, while today’s minimum temperature was 10.2 degree Celsius in Ishurdi.

The sun sets at 5:29 pm today and rises at 6:44 am tomorrow in the capital.