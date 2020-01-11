Mujib Year Countdown celebration launches in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Jan 11, 2020 (BSS) – Countdown to the celebration of Mujib

Year, birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur

Rahman, was launched here as elsewhere in the country yesterday amid much

festivity to the people.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the countdown across the

country on Friday afternoon through pressing a button of a laptop at the Old

Airport, the place where Bangabandhu first touched the soil of his

independent Bangladesh on January 10 in 1972 after freeing from the Pakistan

jail.

Marking the countdown inauguration, the district administration chalked

out elaborate programmes.

In the morning, a press conference was held at the conference room of

deputy commissioner around 10 am where DC Abdul Matin briefed the journalists

about the programmes.

In the afternoon, whip of the Jatiya Sangsad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara

Begum Gini paid rich tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing

floral wreaths at his portrait in the district town around 3pm.

Later, the district administration led by DC Abdul Matin, district police

led by police superintendent Towhidul Islam, district Awami League led by its

president Advocate Syed Shams-ul-Alam Hiru and its general secretary Abu

Bakar Siddique and mayor of Gaibandha Pourasabha Advocate Shah Masud Zahangir

Kabir Milon placed floral wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu.

The programme was followed by a big colorful rally led by Mahabub Ara

Begum Gini which was brought out from the district town premises and ended at

the Poura Park after parading the main city streets.

Besides, a mass gathering was held on the premises of Central Shaheed

Minar from where the people witnessed the inaugural ceremony of the countdown

of Mujib Year.

Earlier, Alfad Hossain, a seventh grader student of Taslim Uddin Bidya

Niketan of Sadullapur upazila here presented the historical 7th March speech

in the gathering. Eye-catching fireworks were also displayed at the Poura

Park.

The daylong programmes ended through holding a cultural function on the

Shaheed Minar premises where a good number of district artistes rendered

songs, performed dances, recited poems and staged dramas.

Thousands of people including district level officials, political leaders,

freedom fighters, NGO-worker, activists of socio-cultural organisations and

students and teachers took part in the rally and the cultural programme

spontaneously.