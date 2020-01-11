Mujib Year Countdown celebration launches in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Jan 11, 2020 (BSS) – Countdown to the celebration of Mujib
Year, birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur
Rahman, was launched here as elsewhere in the country yesterday amid much
festivity to the people.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the countdown across the
country on Friday afternoon through pressing a button of a laptop at the Old
Airport, the place where Bangabandhu first touched the soil of his
independent Bangladesh on January 10 in 1972 after freeing from the Pakistan
jail.
Marking the countdown inauguration, the district administration chalked
out elaborate programmes.
In the morning, a press conference was held at the conference room of
deputy commissioner around 10 am where DC Abdul Matin briefed the journalists
about the programmes.
In the afternoon, whip of the Jatiya Sangsad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara
Begum Gini paid rich tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing
floral wreaths at his portrait in the district town around 3pm.
Later, the district administration led by DC Abdul Matin, district police
led by police superintendent Towhidul Islam, district Awami League led by its
president Advocate Syed Shams-ul-Alam Hiru and its general secretary Abu
Bakar Siddique and mayor of Gaibandha Pourasabha Advocate Shah Masud Zahangir
Kabir Milon placed floral wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu.
The programme was followed by a big colorful rally led by Mahabub Ara
Begum Gini which was brought out from the district town premises and ended at
the Poura Park after parading the main city streets.
Besides, a mass gathering was held on the premises of Central Shaheed
Minar from where the people witnessed the inaugural ceremony of the countdown
of Mujib Year.
Earlier, Alfad Hossain, a seventh grader student of Taslim Uddin Bidya
Niketan of Sadullapur upazila here presented the historical 7th March speech
in the gathering. Eye-catching fireworks were also displayed at the Poura
Park.
The daylong programmes ended through holding a cultural function on the
Shaheed Minar premises where a good number of district artistes rendered
songs, performed dances, recited poems and staged dramas.
Thousands of people including district level officials, political leaders,
freedom fighters, NGO-worker, activists of socio-cultural organisations and
students and teachers took part in the rally and the cultural programme
spontaneously.