Downing of Ukraine jet ‘unforgivable mistake’: Iran’s Rouhani

TEHRAN, Jan 11, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Saturday

said his country “deeply regrets” the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner,

which he described as “a great tragedy & unforgivable mistake”.

“Armed Forces’ internal investigation has concluded that regrettably

missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian

plane & death of 176 innocent people,” he added on Twitter.

“Investigations continue to identify & prosecute this great tragedy &

unforgivable mistake.”