Downing of Ukraine jet ‘unforgivable mistake’: Iran’s Rouhani

TEHRAN, Jan 11, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Saturday
said his country “deeply regrets” the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner,
which he described as “a great tragedy & unforgivable mistake”.
“Armed Forces’ internal investigation has concluded that regrettably
missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian
plane & death of 176 innocent people,” he added on Twitter.
“Investigations continue to identify & prosecute this great tragedy &
unforgivable mistake.”