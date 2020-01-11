Real Madrid face Atletico as imposters gatecrash Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Jan 11, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Lionel Messi has predictably

been the star attraction but there will be no Clasico in Saudi Arabia this

weekend, as Atletico Madrid’s defeat of Barcelona set up a clash with rivals

Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.

Messi was cheered by fans at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium from the

moment he jogged out to warm up, yet Atletico were the ones celebrating at

the end of Thursday’s semi-final in the competition that has been expanded

and controversially shipped to a different continent, to a country with a

long-condemned record on human rights.

Atletico scored two late goals to beat Barca 3-2, with a derby final now

to come against Real Madrid.

When the Spanish Football Federation signed a three-year contract worth

120 million euros ($133.4 million) to move the tournament to Saudi, a title

showdown between Real and Barcelona would very likely have been top of the

organisers’ wishlist.

The draw kept the clubs apart in the semis and a new four-team format

ensured Real and Atletico were able to participate at all, given they would

not have qualified for the traditional two-legged showdown between league

champions and winners of the Copa del Rey.

Including the two other highest-placed finishers in La Liga all-but

ensures entry for Barcelona and Real Madrid every year but, as this

competition has shown, there is no guarantee of progress.

“The Super Cup will be decided by its guests,” read Catalan sports daily

Mundo Deportivo on Friday. “Second in the league against semi-finalist in the

cup.”

An all-Madrid final in Jeddah offers both Atletico and Real the chance to

claim a first trophy of the campaign and perhaps a valuable psychological

boost too.

Certainly, Barcelona and Valencia will resume in La Liga with their rhythm

jolted and confidence knocked.

– Gaining momentum –

After seven games unbeaten, Valencia were outplayed in their 3-1 semi-

final defeat by Real while Barca’s late collapse against Atletico brings

doubts around coach Ernesto Valverde rushing back to the surface.

Already on Friday, reports in the Spanish press were linking the club’s

former midfielder Xavi Hernandez — who has been coaching in Qatar — with

taking his job in the summer.

“There is always instability when you lose,” admitted Valverde.

Just as defeat to a rival creates instability, victory could prove

affirming for Real, who look to convert form into a lead in La Liga’s title

race, and Atletico, who are trying to close a five-point gap.

Atletico have been gaining momentum in the league and their victory over

Barcelona will be a major boost ahead of what promises to be a tough second

half of the season.

They sit third in the league table with trips to Camp Nou and the Santiago

Bernabeu to come while in the Champions League they face Europe’s most feared

team, Liverpool, next month.

Yet even if they were on the back foot for long spells of their 3-2 win on

Thursday, Atletico defied their creative problems with three goals and at

least two good chances for more.

“It is important for the club, we beat the best attacking team in the

world,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said. “You saw our bite, our belief, our

desire. It’s what this club is all about.”

Real Madrid, meanwhile, were a class above Valencia, making it 15 games

unbeaten even without their top scorer Karim Benzema, who has a hamstring

strain, and Gareth Bale, who has a throat infection.

Bale could yet join up with the squad for the final on Sunday – although

it remains unlikely – but there is no doubt Real will start as favourites to

claim an 11th Spanish Super Cup and deny Atletico their third.

“I’m happy with the whole performance,” said Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.

“But it is a semi-final, we haven’t won anything yet.”

Real Madrid’s progress means they will earn around 10 million euros from

the tournament, with Atletico making around six. Success on Sunday would cap

a highly profitable week.